What To Expect From Apple’s March Event

Apple’s first event of the year is quickly approaching, and tech enthusiasts are already making predictions about what the company might be preparing to unveil. While Apple has yet to confirm its March event by sending out official invites, many believe the company will be hosting an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on March 25, based on the company’s track record.

According to a report from CNET, Apple’s March event will be less focused on hardware and software, and more focused on the company’s service offerings. The company is expected to launch its own media bundle, which will include all-in-one subscription services for music, TV, and news, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The company has reportedly spent millions of dollars to produce original content for its Netflix-style streaming service and has at least 25 original shows to showcase, ranging from comedy to drama and even kids’ programming.

Apple has enlisted the help of a handful of major celebrities to show off its new streaming platform. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, and director J.J. Abrams are all expected to attend the event and are also believed to be attached to upcoming shows on the rumored platform, according to a report from Bloomberg. While the services could be announced in March, it’s unlikely they’ll be available immediately, as Apple tends to announce its upcoming projects first, with plans to launch later.

“Sources familiar with the plans say Apple’s video service will be targeted for a launch in summer or fall rather than the April timing that has been the subject of media speculation,” Variety outlined.

In addition to its service offerings, Apple could possibly unveil updated AirPods, its highly anticipated wireless charging pad, and an updated iPad, according to a report from Forbes.

The launch of Apple’s media bundle will likely increase the company’s market value and could return the tech giant to its spot as a trillion-dollar company this year. The launch of the media bundle could add an estimated 2 percent annually to Apple’s services revenue through 2025, which will “help to drive a 5 percent revenue and 12 percent earnings per share (EPS) annual growth rate through 2023,” according to a 9to5Mac report.

The company is also looking to make improvements to its home initiatives and has recently hired former Microsoft executive to revamp its current smart home lineup, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Sam Jadallah will be taking hold of the home development reins at Apple, after the short-lived success of his own smart lock company.

If a March event is on the books, Apple will likely send out invitations a week in advance.