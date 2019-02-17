‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melody Thomas Scott Celebrates 40 Years As Nikki

Melody Thomas Scott revealed new The Young and the Restless spoilers surrounding her 40th anniversary as Nikki in Genoa City. CBS Daytime has plans to celebrate the legacy that the actress created at the network.

On Monday, February 18, the Nikki Newman actress will appear on The Talk where the celebration takes place. Then, on Wednesday, February 20, the entire episode revolves around Nikki.

Thomas Scott tweeted, “That day’s episode will be a stand-alone epi of Nikki with vintage clips, not seen since 1st airing! Go down memory lane with me!”

Currently, Nikki is in jail after she confessed to killing J.T. Victor (Eric Braeden) stood accused of the murder, but Nikki couldn’t stand it, so she told the truth. Inquisitr‘s spoilers indicate that Nikki gets her affairs in order ahead of her hearing, and it could well be the episode that goes down Nikki’s memory lane in celebration of four decades on the show.

The actress received well-wishes and promises to watch from loyal viewers of the show. Fans also excitedly discussed some of their favorite Nikki memories after Thomas Scott’s announcement.

“Wish we can see the amazing scenes with Deacon and Nikki when he was there for her when she was drinking. Amazing scenes” wrote one.

Many long-time viewers remember that in Nikki’s early days she worked as a stripper after a stint in a cult, but she caught the eye of The Great Victor Newman, and things changed dramatically after that for her. Throughout the years, Nikki experienced many different relationships, but ultimately, it’s always been Victor for her. She also suffered from alcoholism, breast cancer, and multiple sclerosis, but Nikki still manages to come out on top.

With 40 years of service, Thomas Scott joins her recently returned co-star Doug Davidson, who portrays Paul Williams, the Genoa City Police Chief. Davidson will return to the show after former head writer Mal Young wrote him out of storylines with no explanation. The actress tweeted her support of Davidson’s return in the weeks before the announcement that Paul comes back to the canvas on March 25.

In a clip of the actress on The Talk, Thomas Scott discussed her co-star Kristoff St. John’s untimely death. She revealed that they had shows to film in the week after learning the tragic news and that she remained stoic to get through the difficult moments. She described St. John as a wonderful friend and co-worker whom she always sought out at parties.