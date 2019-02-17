Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Full Underboob & Unbelievable Thigh Gap In Sandy Snapshots

Canadian fashion model Danielle Knudson is turning up the heat in her latest Instagram share, one comprised of a pair of sultry snapshots taken on a balmy, sandy beach. While the blonde bombshell is certainly no stranger to turning heads nor to setting hearts aflutter with her natural good looks and provocative poses, this particular photoshoot takes things to a whole new level.

In this particular set of images, Danielle can be seen posing in front of sun-drenched palm trees and an idyllic beachfront. With her arms akimbo and her eyes closed against the sunny glare, the Canadian beauty appears at once at peace and amorous. Her golden tresses fall free in loose, wild waves — tumbling about her collarbone and her shoulders to rest on her arms and back. Her makeup is flawless — blush, bronzer, some rosy eyeshadow, and a pretty nude lip participate in making her natural beauty pop.

Donning a severely cropped t-shirt, one which barely covers the busty model’s ample assets, Danielle revels in the rapt attention afforded her by her imagined audience. The thin white fabric does little to protect her modesty, clinging to every curve of her enviable physique with aplomb. The pose also affords a look at the gorgeous Canadian’s signature hourglass silhouette, a trim figure further accentuated by a pair of high-waisted yellow bikini bottoms. Skin-tight, the shorts also reveal the model’s stunningly toned thighs — and the notable gap between them.

The second shot in the series captures the entirety of Danielle Knudson’s svelte frame, though it captures her in the same breathy pose. In this particular image, we can see that the model has opted to go barefoot, her toes likely being warmed by the white sand underfoot.

In the caption attached to the pair of paradisal photos, Danielle gave a shout-out to her hair and makeup crew as well as to her principal photographer, Val Hasani. It seems that her fans and followers on social media also appreciated the sun-kissed snap, awarding her share over 12,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in short order.

One user wrote, “Wow. Your pics just keep gettin better and better,” trailed by an okay hand symbol emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Beautiful and sexy lady,” followed by a string of cool-shades emojis, flame emojis, kissing emojis, and heart emojis.

Danielle Knudson is one of the most popular models from the Great White North — one with aspirations that she continues to push towards — and her fans simply can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.