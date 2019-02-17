Prince William & Prince Harry Set To Divide Royal Household ‘Within Weeks,’ Per ‘E! News’

The split is hoped to ease reported tension between the royals.

Prince William and Prince Harry are going to divide and conquer very soon. Back in October, it was reported that the royals were planning to divide the royal household at Kensington Palace and create separate courts that would reflect the brothers’ different responsibilities. A source confirmed with E! News over the weekend that the division is officially going to happen within the next few weeks, just two months before Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, gives birth to their first child.

First, the princes will divide the joint royal household’s media team. Harry and William are currently working together to plan the split, which will include separating staff into the two different courts.

The source said that the division will hopefully “ease tension” between the “Fab Four” royals: Harry, Meghan, William, and his wife Kate Middleton. Countless reports of feuding between the brothers and their wives have swept through the media in the past several months, although some royal insiders insist that the reports are only rumors. The four royals were last seen together on Christmas, at St. Mary Magdalene Church’s holiday service.

Although Harry and William will fulfill their royal duties from separate offices, the Fab Four will continue to work together on charitable causes spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.

According to the initial Sunday Times report, the split is largely due to the responsibilities that William will take on when he becomes the Prince of Wales. The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the British throne.

“When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duchy of Cornwall,” a source told the newspaper. “Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths.”

In addition, the brothers would like to independently raise their families.

“The brothers have leant on each other and looked after each other since their mother died. But now they have their own families, they no longer rely on each other as before. They have become different people with different outlooks on life,” the source added.

Harry and Meghan will be moving from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Their separate office will remain at Kensington Palace.

Harry and William operated in the same household for 10 years, according to Us Weekly. They created their own private office in 2009 after leaving their father’s court at Clarence House.

The split has reportedly been in the works for the past several months. The brothers began planning before Harry’s royal wedding in May.