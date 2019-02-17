‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Debbie Gets Dirty With Carl’s Girlfriend

Showtime’s longest-running scripted series, Shameless, is now in its ninth season, and fans can’t seem to get enough of the dysfunctional family drama.

The show follows friendly neighborhood drunk Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and his six kids, Fiona (Emmy Rossum), Lip (Jeremy Allen White), Ian (Cameron Monaghan), Debbie (Emma Kenney), Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), and Liam, currently played by Christian Isaiah.

This season, viewers have watched Fiona transformed from responsible mother-figure to messy drunk, leaving her siblings to pick up the slack around the house. Little sister Debbie is forced to step up and assume Fiona’s previous role, and make sure everyone is contributing to the running of the household. Along with her new responsibilities, Debbie has also discovered her love for other women and found herself a girlfriend in a fellow welder, Alex. Unfortunately, that relationship was short-lived, as Alex was concerned about Debbie’s bisexuality.

Now, it seems Debbie might have her eye on a new lady.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

During tonight’s episode, Debbie takes on a home improvement project and enlists the help of Carl’s girlfriend Kelly. Carl is clearly uncomfortable with his bisexual sister spending one-on-one time with his girlfriend while he’s away at work, so he tries to put a stop to it. He quickly reminds Kelly she can’t hang out with Debbie because she has soccer camp, but Debbie convinces her otherwise.

“It’s a date,” she says, before giggling.

While working together to remove an old furnace, the girls decide the job would be easier if someone stays on top of the furnace while the other goes below to push it out. Debbie asks Kelly whether she’s a “top or a bottom,” and then giggles at the flirty double entendre of her question. Lip, who’s sitting nearby on the couch, notices Debbie’s appearance and pointed out that she looks a “little flushed” after Kelly decides to “go down.”

Eventually, the home-renovating duo manages to remove the old furnace and purchase another for a discounted price. After installing the new furnace, the two girls stand in the backyard filthy and parched. Kelly asks Debbie to turn the hose on so she can quench her thirst but Debbie has other ideas. The young Gallagher decides to be playful and starts spraying Kelly with the hose. The girls end up soaked and fighting to get control.

While on his lunch break, Carl sends his girlfriend a text to check in, and she responds with a photo of herself and Debbie after their water fight. Carl asked his new work buddies what they thought the picture meant, and they all immediately assumed the two girls were lesbians.

“She’s mackin’ on your girl,” one guy said, referring to Debbie’s flirting with Kelly.

Later Carl comes home to find his sister and girlfriend sharing muffins and inside jokes — he quickly tells Debbie to stop trying to “get with” his girlfriend. Debbie plays it off and assures her brother there’s nothing going on with his girlfriend, but Carl doesn’t seem convinced.

It’s not clear whether Debbie’s exchanges with Kelly will blossom into something sexual, but with only three episodes left, fans will likely get answers sooner rather than later.

Shameless airs on Sundays on Showtime.