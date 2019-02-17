American Fitness Model Jen Selter Puts Her World-Famous Derriere On Full Display In Skimpy Bikini Atop Yacht

American fitness model Jen Selter is turning up the heat on Instagram, taking to the popular social media platform to give her devotees as serious eyeful. Though she is known for her provocative poses and promotional posts, Jen truly topped her previous work in her most recent share.

In this particular image, the model can be seen precariously perched on the railing along the bow of what appears to be a luxurious yacht, her bare feet barely gaining purchase against the metal. Steadying herself with her right hand and using her left to tousle her chestnut tresses in a playful manner, the picture is both sultry and somewhat dangerous at the same time.

Donning a barely-there two-piece bikini in pink and fuchsia, one which hugs every bit of her impossibly fit body, Jen leaves very little to the imagination. The bikini top comes in a bandeau style, wrapping about her upper torso and clinging to the curvature of her bust. Arching her back to accentuate her ample assets, Jen knows exactly how to give her audience precisely what it is that they desire.

The bikini bottoms are similarly quite skimpy, cut into an apparent thong style which leaves most of the model’s tanned, toned skin on full display. The cheeky cut of the bottoms also serves to showcase Jen’s svelte waistline and feminine hourglass figure — both features she has worked very hard in the gym to achieve.

Jen accessorized her look with a pair of rose-tinted sunglasses, a few bracelets, and a nude lip. She is backgrounded by another boat, a striking rock formation, and a beautiful blue skyline.

According to Jen Selter’s caption attending the snapshot, she is currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Adding a bit of a playful reference to her arching of the back, she finished the caption off with a heart-eyed emoji. It seems that her most ardent admirers on Instagram were similarly taken with the captivating capture, awarding her share over 140,000 likes and 900-plus comments in relatively short order.

One amorous user wrote, “Such a babe,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. A second Instagram fan asked, “Can I go with you next time?” followed by a praying emoji and a shining heart emoji.

Jen Selter has quickly become one of the largest influencers on Instagram, having cultivated a fan base of nearly 13 million individual users on the platform. Her fans and followers absolutely love her, and can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.