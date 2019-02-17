Don Cheadle Trolled Donald Trump On ‘SNL’ By Wearing Soviet Union Hockey Jersey With Trump’s Name On The Back

Trump responded on Sunday morning by calling for an investigation into the comedy show.

Don Cheadle’s trolling of Donald Trump seems to have had the intended effect.

In his appearance on Saturday Night Live, the actor donned a Soviet Union hockey jersey with the name Trump on the back for the conclusion of the show. The subtle slam at the president was caught by some eagle-eyed Twitter users, as the camera only stayed on the jersey for a moment. The images have worked their way to social media, and are getting some viral attention.

Donald Trump unleashed a furious Twitter rant on the show on Sunday morning, questioning how the comedy program could get away with the “hit jobs” without facing “retribution.”

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?”

Trump then called for Saturday Night Live to be investigated, though it wasn’t clear exactly what agency would be investigating the sketch comedy show, or what charges they might face for offending the president.

Cheadle’s slam was not the only dig against Trump. In the episode, Saturday Night Live called on actor Alec Baldwin to impersonate Trump and mocked his declaration of a state of emergency.

“We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into the country from the southern border—or the brown line as many people have asked me not to call it,” Baldwin said (via The Hill). “That’s why we need wall. Because wall works. Wall makes safe.”

The Soviet Union hockey jersey was not the only subtle statement that Don Cheadle made during the episode. He also got some viral attention for a shirt that read “Protect Trans Kids” in white lettering. Many took to Twitter to praise Cheadle for his defense of transgender youth.

Thank you Don Cheadle for using your platform to help save lives. ????️‍????❤️#ProtectTransKids #SNL pic.twitter.com/XOGsr44h6N — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) February 17, 2019

Don Cheadle has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump, directly accusing the president of racism, and relaying an anecdote in which Trump reportedly used the n-word during a celebrity golf tournament at one of The Trump Organization’s golf courses.

“Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever ‘f*cked a n****r…’ Did it for me…”, Trump said in a Twitter thread about the president (via the Independent).

Don Cheadle had also called Donald Trump a “POS” who should “die in a grease fire,” after the Republican nominee used the shooting death of black woman Nykea Aldridge in 2016 to brag that “African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!”