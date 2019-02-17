Victoria Beckham Posts Romantic Photo With Husband David Amidst Divorce Rumors

Victoria and David Beckham appeared to debunk rumors that they’re planning to divorce with a post on her Instagram where they look very much in love. In the photo, the two seem to be at a fancy restaurant and you can see some of their kids in the background. Victoria is holding a wine glass and is snuggled close to her husband who’s also smiling at the camera.

In the caption, the Spice-Girl-turned-acclaimed-fashion-designer writes that she was with her “favorite people” when the photo was taken. She also mentions that it was taken after her recent Autumn/Winter fashion show at London Fashion Week.

If you click on the hashtag she included in the caption, you’ll see multiple photos of the Beckham family supporting Victoria at her latest show. In one shot you can David looking like a proud hubby as he takes pictures with his phone while their youngest daughter, Harper, sits on his lap.

Victoria recently addressed the divorce rumors that have been in the press during an interview with the Guardian’s “Weekend” magazine.

“It can get quite frustrating,” she said. “But I leave it to my PR team. I don’t get involved.”

As Harper’s Bazaar notes, the Beckhams were seen showing off their affection for one another during London’s Fashion Week for menswear in January. The two were seen chatting and laughing with one another at designer Kent & Curwen’s presentation. At one point David kissed his wife on the cheek. Brooklyn Beckham, their eldest son, also attended the event with his girlfriend Hana Cross.

David and Victoria Beckham have been a married couple ever since they wed in an Irish castle in 1999. They have four children together, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

While many see them as a fairytale celebrity couple, David recently admitted that the marriage is “hard work”

“We have been married for a long time now..to be married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work, everybody knows that but you make it work,” he said during an interview with Australian TV show the Sunday Project, as reported by the Independent.

When asked about the negative rumors about him and his family, he said that he’s learned to shrug them off.

“I’ve grown to ignore some of the negative stuff that is said,” he revealed. “I think if you know each other well, if you know you’ve got great friends and great family behind you, the thing we have to do is protect our children and we are very proud of the family.”