Rob Kardashian Reportedly Going To Use Blac Chyna, Soulja Boy’s Romance As ‘Ammo’ In Custody Case, Per ‘Radar’

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been embroiled in a heated custody battle ever since their daughter, Dream, was just a few months old. While it may seem like the two are fighting a never-ending battle, Rob is reportedly hoping the latest development in Blac Chyna’s love life may work in his favor. According to Radar Online, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is planning to shed light on Blac Chyna’s discretions when it comes to the men she brings around their daughter.

By now, most fans know Blac Chyna is rumored to be dating Soulja Boy. While the famed rapper is a successful businessman, he has had multiple run-ins with the law in recent years. It has been reported that Soulja Boy has a history of “felony weapons charges and drug possession,” Radar Online notes. Rob Kardashian is reportedly planning to use this as a strong argument for why he should have sole custody of his toddler daughter.

The latest news about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s ongoing custody battle follow a string of reports about the exotic model and Soulja Boy. Last week, Blac Chyna and the “Crank That” rapper sparked a media firestorm when they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Initially, it was rumored that the two simply crossed paths at a party at Sean Kingston’s penthouse in Los Angeles, but things became more interesting when Soulja Boy began posting photos with Blac Chyna. In fact, Soulja Boy even took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and revealed he was spending the lover’s holiday with Blac Chyna. Not only did they enjoy quality time together, but Soulja Boy also revealed he spent a staggering $50,000 when he took Blac Chyna on a shopping spree.

In addition to the Valentine’s Day post, Soulja Boy has also shared multiple pictures that capture the pair holding hands in public. Since the two met at Sean Kingston’s home, they have reportedly been inseparable. For fans, that was confirmation of the relationship. But, are they serious at this point?

Needless to say, the relationship has garnered quite a reaction from fans. Many of Soulja Boy’s followers have expressed mixed reactions to the budding romance. Fans have taken to social media with their opinions, and many have expressed concern over how quickly the relationship took off. To fans, it would seem their whirlwind romance will likely end as fast as it began, but for now, Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna appear to be in love and happy together.