‘One Piece’ Episode 873 Spoilers: Germa 66 Wreaks A Havoc At Cacao Island, Vinsmokes Show Love For Sanji

One Piece Episode 873, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, featured the ongoing commotion at Cacao Island. When Charlotte Oven and the elite members of the Big Mom Pirates cornered Monkey D. Luffy and Vinsmoke Sanji, a surprising reinforcement came to save them.

One Piece Episode 873 revealed that the Germa 66 managed to survive when they were ambushed by the Big Mom Pirates fleet led by Charlotte Nusstorte, Charlotte Basskarte, and Charlotte Dosmarche. With their advanced technology, the Germa 66 easily defeated 10,000 soldiers that Emperor Big Mom sent to kill them. The Vinsmokes told Sanji that they decided to remain in the Whole Cake Island to take their revenge against Emperor Big Mom and her crew for trying to kill them all and steal their technology during the wedding.

When wearing their Raid Suits, the Vinsmoke family is almost invincible. Ordinary weapons are unable to put a scratch on their skins, even bazookas. While the Big Mom Pirates are focused on them, Ichiji advised Sanji to use the opportunity to escape from the Cacao Island and reunite with their friends in the Thousand Sunny.

The Big Mom Pirates became more aggressive in chasing the Strawhat Pirates after Charlotte Brulee informed them that Luffy succeeded in defeating the mighty Charlotte Katakuri in their one-on-one battle in the Mirror World. One Piece Chapter 873 revealed that the Big Mom Pirates’ sweet commander is well-respected by all his brothers and sisters. He is believed to be one of the strongest people in the world and has an undefeated record before fighting Luffy.

One Piece Episode 873 featured Ichiji, Niji, Yonji, and Reiju showcasing their special attacks while trying to protect Luffy and Sanji against the Big Mom Pirates. Despite the cruel things they did to him during their childhood, Ichiji, Niji, and Yonji still found a way to pay their debts to Sanji for saving their lives when the Big Mom Pirates tried to assassinate them during the wedding.

One Piece Episode 873 became more emotional when Reiju bid farewell to Sanji, whom she considered as the kindest person in the world. While they are busy fighting the members of the Big Mom Pirates at Cacao Island, Vinsmoke Judge is commanding the Germa 66 soldiers in the sea where they are dealing with the fleet led by Charlotte Snack. Charlotte Smoothie and her subordinates are already close at Cacao Island, but instead of helping their allies, they decided to continue their pursuit of the Strawhat Pirates.