Rita Ora Flaunts Thigh Gap & Endless Pins In Sultry Throwback Photo On Instagram

When she’s not busy dropping hot albums, dazzling fans with her fabulous fashion sense, or launching her very own luxury footwear collection, Rita Ora takes to her Instagram page to make poignant social and political commentary.

Case in point, the 28-year-old songstress used her Valentine’s Day post to Instagram as an opportunity to champion gay rights. The gorgeous singer, actress, and model spread the love on social media by sharing a stylish snapshot, in which she donned a statement T-shit emblazoned with a photo of two men kissing, as reported by the Inquisitr at the time.

Earlier today, the stunning singer took to the popular social media platform to celebrate Kosovo’s Independence Day with a sizzling throwback photo. The eye-popping snapshot, which put her impossible curves on full display, was a still photo from the “Shine Ya Light” music video, which Ora shot in Kosovo in 2012.

In the photo caption, the artist described her filming experience in the young, new country as “one of my best memories.” At the time when “Shine Ya Light” came out, Kosovo had been officially recognized as an independent state for just four years, after adopting its declaration of independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008.

In the snapshot, the chart-topping bombshell showcased her flawless figure in a skimpy T-shit and thigh-high black boots. The English beauty shone her light on a dark street in Kosovo, standing up amid a group of bikers to put her message across.

The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker flaunted her endless pins, posing with her legs slightly spread to better show off her fabulous footwear. The thigh-skimming boots showcased a bit of toned skin, drawing all the attention to the thigh gap.

Ora completed her rebellious look with a black leather vest and a matching biker helmet. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress added some bling in the mix by sporting a statement gold chain around her neck and ornate bracelets on her wrists. The starlet painted her nails black and adorned her fingers with lavish gothic rings.

Ora let her blonde tresses flow down her shoulders in sumptuous large curls. At the same time, she highlighted her naturally plump lips with a slash of red lipstick.

As many fans will remember, this was one of the looks that Ora modeled in the “Shine Ya Light” video. For a trip down memory lane, watch the full clip below.

Ora’s nod to Kosovo’s national holiday stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram. The snapshot garnered a little shy of 100,000 in just two hours of having been posted. In addition, nearly 1,000 of her Instagram followers commented on the photo, piling on praises for the artist.

“Queen, I’m so proud of you,” wrote one of her fans. The message included a string of heart emojis and continued with, “I love you, you are the best idol and such a loving person.”