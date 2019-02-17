Anthony Weiner Released From Prison Three Months Early For Good Behavior, Heads To Re-Entry Center

Anthony Weiner is a free man after leaving federal prison three months earlier than expected.

As TMZ reported, the former Democratic Congressman was transferred out of a Massachusetts federal prison this week and is headed to a residential re-entry center, which the outlet noted is either a halfway house or home confinement.

The disgraced Congressman had been in prison since November 2017 after being convicted of sending sexually explicit images and messages to a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina. He had initially been scheduled for release from prison in August of this year, and now is expected to be free by May 14 after spending time in the post-release re-entry program.

Anthony Weiner twice derailed his political career with scandals of sexual contact with minors. Weiner was running for New York City mayor in 2013 when it was revealed he was sexting a woman named Sydney Leathers using the alias “Carlos Danger.” Weiner had at one time been seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, a firebrand who was unafraid to attack George W. Bush and other Republican leaders.

Despite the scandal, Weiner’s wife remained supportive as the two tried to work out their problems. But Weiner brought new problems for Huma Abedin, his wife and the former top aide to Hillary Clinton. When Weiner was caught up in his subsequent texting scandal with the 15-year-old, it led the FBI to re-open the investigation of Clinton’s emails when they found some of her emails on a laptop that belonged to Weiner.

Though it turned out that the emails were only duplicates that Clinton had shared with Abedin, it caused the FBI to announce just days before the 2016 election that the investigation had opened again. The FBI would announce days later that they had cleared Clinton, but it was still seen as a major blow and cited as one of the primary reasons she lost the election.

Anthony Weiner Out of Prison Early, Enters Pre-Release Program https://t.co/kOARgVb1G8 via @TMZ — Debbie (@Debwrightjones) February 17, 2019

This led many Democrats to turn on Weiner, with many placing blame on him for the election loss. It is not clear what Weiner has planned for his political future, but he seems no longer welcome in the Democratic Party.

As the Daily Mail noted, Weiner apologized for his indiscretion and admitted that he had a problem.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” Weiner told the court as he pleaded guilty.

Anthony Weiner had originally faced up to 10 years in prison after his conviction for transferring obscene material to a minor.