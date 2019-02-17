Gisele Bundchen Makes Waves In Tiny Two-Piece Suit As She Hits The Beach In Costa Rica

The supermodel sports her latest sexy suit as she carries a surfboard while vacationing with her family.

Gisele Bundchen is proving once again how much she loves nature—and a really good bathing suit. The gorgeous 38-year-old Brazilian supermodel is making waves in a sexy two-piece suit while on vacation in Costa Rica with her husband, Tom Brady. The couple brought along their three kids, Vivian, Benjamin, and John Edward, the son of Brady and his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele took to Instagram to post a photo, which shows her rocking a white bikini bra top and high-waisted shortie bottoms. which are high-cut on the sides. While the supermodel’s social media caption touted her love for nature, going barefoot, and an early morning surf, all eyes were on Gisele’s stunning suit as she made her way to the waves with her surfboard.

Gisele’s post garnered more than 300,000 likes within minutes, with followers describing the model mom as “flawless,” and others noting that Tom Brady is a “very lucky man” to be married to her.

Gisele Bundchen’s new post is the latest in a series of photos posted by her and her NFL star husband — who is fresh off scoring his sixth Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots — as they take a family vacation to Costa Rica to celebrate Brady’s Super Bowl win and Valentine’s Day.

You can see Gisele Bundchen’s new post below.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have spent a lot of time on the beach during their family getaway. The sizzling hot couple spent Valentine’s Day posing in the sun, with Brady later catching a few waves on his surfboard while a bikini-clad Bundchen played in the sand with their young kids, Page Six reports. Gisele was even spotted hand-feeding her NFL star husband some fresh fruit as the two showed off their fit physiques during their Costa Rica vacation.

This is not the first time Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have been spotted in Costa Rica making waves. In 2016, the Daily Mail posted photos of the lovebirds on a surfing vacation in the Central American country, as they showed off their moves while wearing an array of impressive bathing suits.

Of course, it’s no surprise that the famous family pops up in Costa Rica to surf on a regular basis. The Boston Globe notes that Gisele owns a compound on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, where the waves are known to be among the best in the world for surfing. It’s no wonder Gisele and her man are bosses when it comes to rocking a board on the beach.