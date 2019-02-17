WWE Rumors: Jimmy Uso And Naomi ‘Want To Get Fired By WWE’ As AEW Speculation Heats Up, Per ‘Fox News’

On Thursday, TMZ first broke the story of former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso’s arrest. The WWE superstar and his wife, fellow SmackDown Live mainstay Naomi, were pulled over for a traffic violation, with arresting officers noting that the couple’s vehicle “reeked of booze.” The report, as well as several others, noted how Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, allegedly took off his shirt and jacket and seemed to dare the policemen to fight, before settling down. Shortly after, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction.

While Fox News‘ report on the alleged incident was originally published on Thursday, the outlet included a few details that most other publications didn’t pick up on until Saturday. Citing a source with connections to the WWE, Fox News wrote that Uso and Naomi are at a point where they “want to get fired” by the company, adding that Uso’s arrest “just might be the shoe that drops.”

Jimmy Uso’s twin brother and tag teammate, Jey Uso (b. Joshua Fatu), wasn’t mentioned in the aforementioned rumor, though WrestlingNews.co noted that The Usos’ WWE contracts are due to expire in April. As for Naomi, it isn’t clear when her contract with the company is scheduled to come up.

It wasn’t specifically reported whether The Usos and/or Naomi are considering a move to All Elite Wrestling, the new upstart promotion co-founded by WWE alumnus Cody Rhodes and his Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling colleagues, The Young Bucks. However, Fox News‘ source stressed that there are several WWE superstars who have shown interest in joining AEW despite still being signed to the former company.

On a similar note, WrestlingNews.co wrote that AEW has well-documented plans to focus heavily on tag team competition. The Usos have won a total of five tag team championships since joining WWE and will be facing defending champions The Miz and Shane McMahon for the SmackDown Tag Team titles on Sunday, during WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. But despite The Usos’ success as a duo, publications such as Daily DDT have often pointed out how tag team wrestling doesn’t seem to be a top priority for WWE.

As opined by WrestlingNews.co, the chances that WWE will fire Jimmy Uso and Naomi for Thursday’s incident are slim. However, the outlet added that potentially losing The Usos and having them join AEW in time for its debut event, Double or Nothing, in May could be a “big blow” to WWE.

“The company does not want it to look like their wrestlers are leaving because they are not happy,” WrestlingNews.co wrote.