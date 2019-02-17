Matt Lauer Has No Plans To Return To Work ‘At All,’ Per ‘Page Six’

The fallen 'Today' show host is reportedly not thinking about his career in any way right now.

Matt Lauer is not planning a television comeback — or any kind of career-related comeback at all. The 61-year-old former Today show anchor, who was fired in late 2017 amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, is still working on finalizing a multi-million dollar divorce deal with his wife, Annette Roque, Page Six reports. Lauer is also continuing to lay low at his home in the Hamptons as he spends time with his three kids, with an insider telling the news outlet that the former NBC star has no plans to return to work now — or ever.

“There is no way that he’s thinking about returning to work at all. How could he? He knows there’s no TV role for him now. And to be honest, it’s the furthest thing from his mind.”

The statement by the insider, who is reportedly a close friend of Matt Lauer, is in stark contrast to a recent report by Radar Online which teased the possibility that Lauer is teaming up with longtime pal Bryant Gumbel for a possible show on HBO Sports. Radar’s report alleged that Gumbel and Lauer were recently engaged in “secret talks” in Florida to stage a comeback for the disgraced Today show star in front of the camera.

It sounds like Matt Lauer hasn’t changed his life plan at all over the past year. Shortly after Lauer was fired from his high-profile post on the Today show amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, a source told Page Six the former NBC newsman planned to lay low in the Hamptons. In a public apology, Lauer admitted that he was focusing on repairing the damage he caused to his family, and he revealed that soul searching would be his “full-time job.”

At the time, the source said Matt Lauer had “zero plans” to stage a professional comeback in the news business and instead planned to “disappear and play golf.”

“Matt has no intention in returning to public life,” the source said. “He wants to be a regular Joe. …He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign.”

Matt Lauer’s 20-year career on the Today show ended in November 2017 when NBC bosses learned that he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct for years while working at the network.

Before his shocking firing, Matt Lauer and his wife Annette were rumored to live very separate lives. The Today anchor reportedly stayed overnight in Manhattan during the work week while his wife and three kids lived in the family’s Hamptons home all week. Now, an unemployed Matt Lauer now seems to be making up for lost time with his kids as he puts any type of career plans on the back burner, possibly forever.