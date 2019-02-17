Teresa Giudice Shows Off Major Cleavage & Pert Derriere In Orange Swimsuit

Teresa Giudice is enjoying a little break from work and from the grind of every day life. With the hotly-anticipated Season 9 reunion of her Bravo reality TV show coming up next week – and amid the troubled time that her family is going through – the Real Housewives of New Jersey star decided to take a day off and treat herself to some rest and relaxation.

The TV personality stepped out for a fun day at the beach on Saturday and enjoyed some TLC while soaking up the sun in Miami.

The 46-year-old mother-of-four boasts an incredible figure and was not afraid to show off her assets. Teresa poured her fantastic physique into a burnt-orange swimsuit and strutted her stuff on the hot sand.

The reality TV star flaunted her deep cleavage in the very low-cut swimsuit, putting her buxom curves on display. The former Celebrity Apprentice star turned heads as she paraded her curvaceous body on the beach, flashed a big smile, and even posed for a few snapshots.

Later that day, Teresa took to her Instagram page to share a sexy photo from her sunny escapade and show off her enviable figure in the sultry orange swimsuit. The RHONJ star looked radiant as she smiled for the camera, striking a playful pose that showcased some serious curves.

For her latest Instagram snap, Teresa posed with a hand on her hip to accentuate her slender waistline. The reality TV star showed off her tanned pins by crossing one leg in front of the other to showcase her curvy thighs.

The rust-colored swimsuit looked very flattering on her hourglass figure, clinging to every sinuous curve. The cheeky little number was embellished with two rows of orange tassels that framed her bust line and tiny waist.

In a slew of other photos from her day at the beach, Teresa gave fans a more detailed look at her revealing bathing suit. The snapshots, published by the Daily Mail, show the RHONJ star having a great time as she strolled on the beach and lounged with a drink on her hand.

In one particular snap, Teresa put her pert derriere on display in the high-cut swimsuit, showing off her curvy backside.

Teresa Giudice, 46, flaunts her amazing figure in plunging orange tasselled swimsuit https://t.co/DS5UH19zSp — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 16, 2019

The incredible-looking TV star added some sparkle to her beach outfit with gem-encrusted, over-sized sunglasses. In addition, she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a few matching bracelets, as well as a couple of shiny rings.

Later that same day, Teresa treated herself to a fun night out at the Komodo in Miami. The star looked glamorous in a sparkle grey jumpsuit that put her endless curves on full display. Her fabulous outfit boasted a plunging neckline that showcased some major cleavage, as well as cut-outs that revealed her flat stomach and toned waistline.