WWE Rumors: Corey Graves’ Wife Accuses Him Of Having Affair With Former ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Champion

WWE color commentator Corey Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, took to Instagram on Saturday night to accuse her husband of cheating on her with former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Carmella.

Although the post has since been deleted, Wrestling Inc. reported on Saturday night that Polinsky’s post made references to Graves’ troubled past, and also stressed how she had spent 11 years supporting her husband in his quest to make a name in professional wrestling. Graves, whose real name is Matt Polinsky, had previously competed for WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, before he retired in 2014 due to concussions and shifted to a commentary role, as recalled by Rolling Stone.

“I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him, and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters [sic] role models all along. Carmella and Corey Graves, I hope you guys are happy. I really do!” Polinsky wrote, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.

In addition to the above claims, Polinsky also posted a family picture and shared a text conversation she had with Graves, where he allegedly expressed hopelessness with his situation at the time and told his wife that he wants to “disappear forever.”

“I just wanna fade away. Give them whatever they need. I’ve come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I’m going to sleep. Maybe I’ll wake up. Maybe I won’t. I don’t wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them.”

Shortly after Polinsky’s initial Instagram post, Graves reportedly asked her to take down the post, suggesting that he had “just [gotten] a call” from WWE and that the company could potentially sue her for posting the accusations.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Polinsky followed up her original posts with another one on Instagram, where she shared a video of Carmella wishing a happy birthday to Polinsky and Graves’ daughter, Lennon. This time, Polinsky didn’t go into detail, as she simply captioned the post with the words “good chat.”

Amy Polinsky’s accusations against her husband caused both Corey Graves and Carmella to trend worldwide on Twitter, where several users slammed the WWE color commentator for his alleged affair. Forbes added that many of the angry posts against Graves were made by women, which could be a cause for concern due to WWE’s ongoing “women’s evolution” movement and the company’s difficulty in attracting female viewers to its television programs.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that a prominent WWE performer has been accused of having an affair with one of the company’s female talents. In 2017, the Daily Mail was among the first publications to report on the controversy surrounding former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (b. Windham Rotunda), where his wife at the time, Samantha Rotunda, filed for divorce and accused him of cheating on her with WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman. While Wyatt has mostly been quiet on his relationship with Offerman since the couple became official, he did issue an in-character response on the matter in September, telling an Instagram follower that he “got JoJo” because he is “the g**damn man,” per ComicBook.