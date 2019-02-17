‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Video: Zoe’s Next Move

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video for the week of February 18 promise that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will take the next step. The Forrester Creations model will confront her dad with the evidence that she gathered and will make up her own mind about whether she should go to the authorities or not.

Zoe Confronts Reese On Bold and the Beautiful

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) will arrive back in Los Angeles, as detailed by Inquisitr. Zoe will interrogate her father and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) about their crimes.

“Telling Hope that her child had died so that you could sell that child to Steffy, how could you?”

Zoe will be disappointed in her dad and how far he has gone off the rails. The Bold and the Beautiful promo clip shows that Reese will get emotional as his daughter confronts him with his evil deeds. Nonetheless, he will still appeal to Zoe not to go to the cops. Reese will plead, “If you go to Hope and tell her what I’ve done, Flo and I are going to go to jail.”

Zoe will learn that if Reese did not cough up the money to his debt collectors, they would have harmed her. Reese had wanted to protect Zoe at all costs. But it seems as if Zoe is not convinced that she should remain silent. She will tell Reese, “I don’t know if I can stay quiet about this.”

Zoe will storm out of the apartment. She has a lot on her mind and needs to consider what her next move will be. Reese is frantic that she will tell someone the truth. He calls out to her saying, “Zoe, wait!”

Zoe Tells Xander, Flo Worries

Although the spoiler video does not show whether Zoe tells Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) everything, she does say, “I need to see Steffy.”

In the meantime, Flo will fret that Zoe will let the cat out of the bag. She asks Reese, “Would she tell?” But Reese does not know what Zoe will do. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo and Reese will panic.

Zoe Buckingham’s Next Move

The B&B spoiler clip shows that Zoe and Reese are at Steffy’s house. Steffy states, “You’re here for a reason.” She knows that Zoe and Reese aren’t there to make small talk. Zoe will clarify why they are there.

“We’re here to talk to you about Hope’s baby.”

Steffy will be puzzled and ask Zoe “What about her?” It’s obvious that Steffy does not have a clue that Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) is actually Beth.