ISIS Reportedly Controls Less Than A Quarter Of A Square Mile Now

The end of the Middle Eastern version of the so-called Islamic Caliphate is well and truly near.

The so-called Islamic State, a terrorist group which took over large tracts of Syria over the last decade using violence and online propaganda, is finally being cornered into defeat, according to reports emerging from the Middle East.

The ISIS now controls less than a quarter of a square mile, a commander with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said yesterday, reports CNN. The territorial domain of the ISIS has decreased significantly lately, with SDF forces last week launching a final offensive to oust the militants from their final base. ISIS’ last enclave was the eastern Syrian town of Baghouz Al-Fawqan, which, according to reports, is also fast getting out of control of the militants.

Commander of the SDF, Chia Kobani, however, said that his forces are making sure that the civilians of the village are not harmed in their efforts to vanquish ISIS. The militant group is famous for using civilians as human shields, and it is what they are doing in Baghouz Al-Fawqan as well, said Kobani.

The SDF has also been tasked with liberating the prisoners held captive by ISIS. The commander claimed that they had liberated no less than 10 prisoners in the last few days only. He remained confident that their ultimate fall is on the horizon.

“Some may be surprised that Baghouz has not yet fallen. But the firing has stopped. The area is within range of our fire. But we are moving cautiously because there are thousands of civilians being held as human shields,” Kobani said.

“In the coming few days, very shortly, we will broadcast the good news to the world, to all the people of the region, the Kurds, the Arabs, the Assyrians, all the people of the region, of the military end of the ISIS terrorist group.”

U.S.-backed forces close in on last square mile of ISIS territory in Syria https://t.co/1bkdo106KN pic.twitter.com/ZVrvm2ADa8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 17, 2019

On Saturday morning, it was believed that the last pocket of ISIS’ control was less than a quarter of a square mile. Just a few years ago, at the height of its power, the so-called controlled Islamic State an area the size of Great Britain and ruled over 10 million people.

The SDF is not intent on just finishing the job at hand either. The forces will look to wipe out the militant group’s sleeper cells once the town of Baghouz Al-Fawqan is liberated. But that in itself is not a foregone conclusion, warned Kobani, as the last few militants are the “most battle-hardened, ruthless and experienced personnel in ISIS.”