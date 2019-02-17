Watch Orlando Apollos Vs San Antonio Commanders Live Stream: Start Time, Alliance Of American Football Week 2

Week Two of the new Alliance of American Football continues on Sunday with a matchup of two teams that won their openers, the Orlando Apollos and San Antonio Commanders.

The Alliance of American Football continues Week 2 of the league’s inaugural season, as the highest-scoring team from Week 1, the Orlando Apollos, play their first road game as they visit San Antonio to face the Commanders in the weekend’s only clash between 1-0 teams, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Lst week, San Antonio ground out a 15-6 win over the San Diego Fleet, but will now have to deal with the razzle-dazzle offense put on display by Orlando coach Steve Spurrier, in the game that will live stream from the Alamodome.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Alliance of American Football Week 2 Orlando Apollos vs. San Antonio Commanders matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Gametime is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 17, at the 72,000-seat Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. That start time will be 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT.

San Antonio’s pass rush registered an intimidating and league-leading six sacks in the win over San Diego, but with Spurrier’s creative play calling, Orlando quarterback Garrett Gilbert passed for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns, without an interception, for a rating of 116.6 — and Gilbert even caught a five yard touchdown pass as well, according to 24/7 Sports.

Defensively for Orlando, Terence Garvin — who recorded just 36 tackles in five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and three other teams, per Pro Football Reference — had 11 tackles in his AAF debut, while also recording the league’s first interception, something Garvin never accomplished in the NFL.

The six sacks recorded by Orlando were especially remarkable because AAF rules are designed to give quarterbacks as much room to pass as possible. Only five pass rushers may rush the quarterback on any play, and defensive backs are not permitted to join the pass rush, the San Antonio Express-News noted.

The Orlando Apollos vs. San Antonio Commanders AAF Week 2 game will be offered as a national broadcast, as well as via live stream on CBS Sports Network. Bear in mind that to access the CBS Sports Network live stream on computers, mobile devices, or set-top streaming boxes such as Roku or Apple TV, fans must possess login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

But there is another way to live stream the Orlando Apollos vs. San Antonio Commanders AAF Week 2 game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages which carries the CBS Sports Network, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Apollos-Commanders AAF clash streamed live at no charge.