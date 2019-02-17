Eric Braeden And Doug Davidson Thank ‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans For Paul Williams Return

Eric Braeden’s announcement that Doug Davidson will soon return to the Young and the Restless thrilled fans last night.

After Braeden’s posts across social media, Davidson confirmed his return as Paul Williams via Twitter. Last year, Davidson revealed that he was moved from contract to recurring after 40 years on the show, which made him the series’ longest running performer. He originated the role of Paul in 1978.

After the move, then-head writer Mal Young never included the Genoa City police chief in the scripts, and the character disappeared without any explanation at all. The move angered fans, and they continually expressed their displeasure and circulated a petition asking CBS and Sony to reinstate the actor.

During his time off the show, Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) spoke out about wanting to see Davidson back on the show. Breaden’s simple announcement last night answered fans’ wishes. This evening, the Victor Newman actor took to Facebook to thank loyal fans and viewers of the show.

“I want to thank all of you for being so supportive of our show and DOUGIE DAVIDSON! Ratings have gone up as well! Without you, our friends and fans, none of the above would have happened! I read every single response from you all! Thank you!” he wrote.

In addition to thanking the fans, Braeden also praised Sony’s Steve Kent, as well as new Y&R head writer Josh Griffin and new Y&R executive producer Tony Morina. The actor explained that Kent decided to change things at the show, which is what led to Davidson’s return.

I want to thank @stevekentsony from SONY, JOSH GRIFFITH and TONY MORINA, for turning the ship around!!! Steve made an executive decision a few months ago and we want to thank him for it! pic.twitter.com/CbBzzJV3R9 — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 16, 2019

“Honestly, you are all so amazing. I am beyond humbled. I love you all. Peace be with all of you,” Davidson also tweeted.

Currently, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) who is a detective, and Paul’s wife, Christine (Lauralee Bell), have arrested Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) in J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder case. Paul was involved in the case, and then one day he wasn’t there anymore.

According to a Soap Opera Digest report, Davidson’s return airdate is March 25. While there’s no word on what show’s explanation of Paul’s absence during such a high profile case, there are many possibilities on how to handle the storyline. The chief could just be there one day, or maybe he’ll have been off with J.T. somewhere since he’s the one who brought J.T. back to Genoa City in the first place in an attempt to bring down Victor.