Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards: Complete List Of Winners

It may not be as fancy or as star-studded as other Hollywood awards shows this season, but the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild’s 6th Annual MUAHS Awards is important to all of the hardworking people who create the glamorous, scary, historical, and futuristic looks that people see every day on television, at the movies, and in the theater.
The awards were handed out on Saturday, February 16, at the Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown in Los Angeles, California. Comedienne and The Real co-host Loni Love hosted the ceremony for the fourth year in a row.
Vivica A. Fox, Amber Stevens West, Kate Linder, Jake Busey, Leslie Grossman, MacKenzie Ziegler, Nicollette Sheridan, Retta Green, and Shangela were among the presenters.
The movies and television shows that won multiple awards were: Vice, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Young and the Restless, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
A special award, the MUAHS Distinguished Artisan Award, was given to Can You Forgive Me? star Melissa McCarthy in honor of her “prolific acting career and the plethora of characters she embraces.” McCarthy is the first female artist to receive this award.
Here are the complete list of winners at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild’s 6th Annual MUAHS Awards:
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Make-Up
A Star Is Born — Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, and Sarah Tanno
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Crazy Rich Asians — Heike Merker and Sophia Knight
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Vice— Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala Williams, and Jamie Kelman
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Mary Queen of Scots — Jenny Shircore and Marc Pilcher
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-Up Effects
Vice — Greg Cannom and Christopher Gallaher
Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-Up
American Horror Story: Apocalypse — Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, and Silvina Knight
Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars — Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, and Jani Kleinbard
Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, and Joseph A. Campayno
Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Jerry DeCarlo, Jon Jordan, and Peg Schierholz
Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Special Make-Up Effects
Westworld — Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, and Thomas Floutz
Motion Picture Made for Television or Special – Best Contemporary Make-Up
King Lear — Naomi Donne and Sara Kramer
Motion Picture Made for Television or Special – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — Charles Lapointe and Kevin Maybee
Motion Picture Made for Television or Special – Best Special Make-Up Effects
Cocaine Godmother — Trefor Proud and Vicki Syskakis
Daytime Television – Best Make-Up
The Young and the Restless — Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, and Kathy Jones
Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling
The Young and the Restless — Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, and Vanessa Bragdon
Children and Teen Television Programming – Best Make-Up
A Series of Unfortunate Events — Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, and Bill Terezakis
Children and Teen Television Programming – Best Hair Styling
A Series of Unfortunate Events — Julie McHaffie and Dianne Holme
Commercials & Music Videos – Best Make-Up
American Horror Story: Apocalypse Promo — Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, and Cristina Waltz
Commercials & Music Videos – Best Hair Styling
American Horror Story: Apocalypse Promo — Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro
Theatrical Production – Best Make-Up
The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror — Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, and Lauren Lillien
Theatrical Production – Best Hair Styling
Aladdin — Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, and Chanthy Tach
Distinguished Artisan Award
Melissa McCarthy
Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up
Sue Cabral-Ebert
Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling
Robert Louis Stevenson