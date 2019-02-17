Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards: Complete List Of Winners

Melissa McCarthy, 'Vice,' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' were among those honored.

It may not be as fancy or as star-studded as other Hollywood awards shows this season, but the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild’s 6th Annual MUAHS Awards is important to all of the hardworking people who create the glamorous, scary, historical, and futuristic looks that people see every day on television, at the movies, and in the theater.

The awards were handed out on Saturday, February 16, at the Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown in Los Angeles, California. Comedienne and The Real co-host Loni Love hosted the ceremony for the fourth year in a row.

Vivica A. Fox, Amber Stevens West, Kate Linder, Jake Busey, Leslie Grossman, MacKenzie Ziegler, Nicollette Sheridan, Retta Green, and Shangela were among the presenters.

The movies and television shows that won multiple awards were: Vice, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Young and the Restless, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

A special award, the MUAHS Distinguished Artisan Award, was given to Can You Forgive Me? star Melissa McCarthy in honor of her “prolific acting career and the plethora of characters she embraces.” McCarthy is the first female artist to receive this award.

Our incredible host for the evening @LoniLove walking the red carpet #MUAHSawards

Here are the complete list of winners at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild’s 6th Annual MUAHS Awards:

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Make-Up

A Star Is Born — Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, and Sarah Tanno

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Crazy Rich Asians — Heike Merker and Sophia Knight

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Vice— Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala Williams, and Jamie Kelman

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Mary Queen of Scots — Jenny Shircore and Marc Pilcher

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Vice — Greg Cannom and Christopher Gallaher

The final award of the night, Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-Up Effects, goes to Greg Cannom and Christopher Gallaher for #Vice!#MUAHSawards

Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-Up

American Horror Story: Apocalypse — Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, and Silvina Knight

Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars — Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, and Jani Kleinbard

Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, and Joseph A. Campayno

Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Jerry DeCarlo, Jon Jordan, and Peg Schierholz

Again! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wins for Television Series, Television Mini Series or Television New Media Series – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling. Congrats, Jerry Decarlo, Jon Jordan, and Peg Schierholz!#MUAHSawards

Television Series, Television Mini Series, or Television New Media Series – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Westworld — Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, and Thomas Floutz

Motion Picture Made for Television or Special – Best Contemporary Make-Up

King Lear — Naomi Donne and Sara Kramer

Motion Picture Made for Television or Special – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — Charles Lapointe and Kevin Maybee

Motion Picture Made for Television or Special – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Cocaine Godmother — Trefor Proud and Vicki Syskakis

Daytime Television – Best Make-Up

The Young and the Restless — Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, and Kathy Jones

Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling

The Young and the Restless — Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, and Vanessa Bragdon

Another win for #TheYoungandTheRestless! This time for Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling. Congrats to Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, and Vanessa Bragdon!#MUAHSawards

Children and Teen Television Programming – Best Make-Up

A Series of Unfortunate Events — Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, and Bill Terezakis

Children and Teen Television Programming – Best Hair Styling

A Series of Unfortunate Events — Julie McHaffie and Dianne Holme

Commercials & Music Videos – Best Make-Up

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Promo — Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, and Cristina Waltz

Commercials & Music Videos – Best Hair Styling

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Promo — Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro

Theatrical Production – Best Make-Up

The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror — Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, and Lauren Lillien

Theatrical Production – Best Hair Styling

Aladdin — Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, and Chanthy Tach

Distinguished Artisan Award

Melissa McCarthy

Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up

Sue Cabral-Ebert

Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling

Robert Louis Stevenson