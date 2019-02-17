Kendall Jenner Reveals She Missed Stormi’s Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner recently revealed that she was devastated when she had to miss her niece Stormi Webster’s first birthday party.

According to People Magazine, Kendall Jenner recently sat down for an appearance with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. During the interview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she didn’t attend the birthday bash that Kylie Jenner threw her little girl, Stormi, in honor of her very first birthday.

Kendall revealed that the party was originally supposed to be on Stormi’s actual birthday, but because of the rain outside it had to be postponed. The party then happened on a date that she had to be out of town, which she reveals she was “so upset” by.

Kendall then added that she really wanted to go to Stormi’s party, because Kylie went “all out” for the bash, with an amusement park theme, complete with a bubble room and a butterfly forest.

However, Kendall did get to wish her niece a happy birthday, as she FaceTimed with her mother, Kris Jenner, before the party got into full swing so that she could see everything that was happening and feel like she was a part of the celebration.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner may have been spending time with her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, on the day of Stormi’s birthday party.

Kendall has been seen going back and forth from her home in L.A. to Philadelphia, where Ben plays for the city’s NBA team, the 76ers. Jenner’s been spotted at multiple Sixers games, which at first angered fans of the team, stating that she may be bringing the “Kardashian curse” into the arena. They even started a petition to keep her away from the home games.

Of course, Kendall ignored the drama, and has been seen sitting courtside with Ben’s mother multiple times since the petition started.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Simmons’ relationship seems to be heating up, but that doesn’t mean that they’ll be making any huge commitments in the future.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kendall and Ben are taking things slow and having fun, but not worried about the direction that their romance is taking.

“Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” an insider stated.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.