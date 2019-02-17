Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon Accuses Rey

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week, February 18 through 22 show Sharon accuses Rey of enticing her to confess. Meanwhile, Nikki gets her affairs in order, and Phyllis works hard to make a deal with Christine to save herself.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) ran straight to Sharon (Sharon Case) after Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) called out his brother Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name during a moment of passion at their apartment. After a discussion, Rey said, “I love you” to Sharon, and she returned the favor. However, everything changed when he noticed her phone records and saw a 911 call the night J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) was murdered. He questioned Sharon until she caved and told him everything that happened. Sharon’s confession about the Fab Four ended in her arrest along with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Next week, Rey interrogates Sharon, and she accuses him of manipulating her with his words back at her house. Rey denies Sharon’s claims, but he does remind her that when he professed his love Rey had no idea what she’d done with the other three women to J.T. Now that he knows, Rey must do his job no matter how he feels about her since she’s a suspect.

Today on #YR, Sharon is forced to choose sides. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GCno0sjNBs pic.twitter.com/SM1ntFq572 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Phyllis faces Christine (Lauralee Bell) for her interrogation, and since she does not trust the Newmans and questioned the alliance many times, she asks for a deal, according to an Inquisitr report. Phyllis entices Christine by telling her that the District Attorney wants what she has to give. However, Phyllis lets Christine know that the information will cost her big time. Of course, turning on her co-conspirators will end up costing Phyllis. Maybe it will even cost her everything if Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria take the fall. Victor threatens Phyllis to make her pay if the details she gave Christine spell doom for his wife and daughter.

Finally, Nikki confessed last week, and she’s been in jail since then. When she realizes what has happened, Nikki decides that she has to get her affairs in order. Nikki realizes that she might end up spending some time in prison for killing J.T., and she wants to make sure she does the responsible thing for her family. Nikki knows, though, that Victor will do whatever he can to make sure she does not end up paying for what most people involved believe was self-defense. J.T. was abusing Victoria, and Nikki protected her daughter.