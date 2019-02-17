Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Reaction To Miranda Lambert’s Secret Wedding Revealed, Per ‘HL’

Miranda Lambert shocked fans when she revealed on social media that she had married her boyfriend, Brendan McLoughlin, on Saturday, but what did her former husband Blake Shelton think about the wedding announcement?

According to Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton doesn’t care what Miranda Lambert does or who she marries. The country music stars split back in 2015, and both have moved on from their divorce.

However, sources tell the outlet that Lambert had a much harder time moving on, especially since Shelton began dating his former Voice co-star, Gwen Stefani, so quickly after their split.

“Blake and Gwen really don’t care either way about Miranda’s marriage. It was much easier for Blake to move on than Miranda. It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she’s very happy now,” an insider dished.

In addition, the source added that Blake was relieved to find out that Miranda had gotten married again and that he wishes nothing but the best for his former wife.

“To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite awhile and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention at all. He’s happier than ever with Gwen,” the insider stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert announced her marriage via Instagram on Saturday. The singer revealed that she wed boyfriend Brendan McLoughlin in a secret ceremony and even shared two photos from their special day.

Brendan is seen wearing a black shirt with a white collared shirt, while Miranda dons a gorgeous white lace gown with a long train and carries a bouquet of white flowers. Lambert wore her shoulder-length blonde hair down which was styled in natural, soft curls, and she looked lovingly into the eyes of her new husband in the sweet photograph.

Following her split with Blake, Miranda dated singer Anderson East for two years and then Turnpike Troubadours front man, Evan Felker. Felker was married at the time he met Lambert, and soon filed for divorce from his wife, Staci Felker, who claimed to be blindsided by the end of the marriage.

People Magazine reports that McLoughlin is a police officer in New York City and that he is a new dad to a 3-month-old baby from a previous relationship, making Lambert a step-mom.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert by following her on Instagram.