Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Snuggle Up In Sweet New Photo

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, showed off some PDA on social media this weekend.

On Saturday night, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to post a sweet snapshot of herself and her boyfriend, NFL champion Rob Gronkowski. The Sports Illustrated model and her man both smile happily in the photo as she snuggles in close to the New England Patriots star.

In the photograph, Camille is seen sporting a long-sleeved black ensemble with white trim. She rocks a natural makeup look, complete with pink blush, light eye makeup to make her peepers sparkle, and a nude lip.

The bikini model has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight, loose strands, which fall around her face and over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Rob, or “Gronk” as he is better known to NFL fans, is beaming in the photo as his girlfriend wraps her arms around him and leans in for the photo op.

Gronkowski rocks a black collared shirt and a blue blazer in the photo, which Kostek tagged as being taken in their home of Boston, Massachusetts. However, the model did not reveal to fans where they were, although they appeared to be at a restaurant or some sort of dinner event.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the New England Patriots were the winners of the 2019 Super Bowl, and Camille Kostek joined Rob Gronkowski during the victory parade in Boston.

Gronk, being the wild character that he is, didn’t take long to let loose as he quickly shed his shirt and began chugging beers during the celebration. Kostek also got in on the fun as she and her man were spotted dancing together as fans screamed and yelled for their championship win.

Meanwhile, while Rob is known as a party animal with a big personality, Camille claims that he is actually very gentle and calm most of the time.

“Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the off season hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” Kostek told the Improper Bostonian during a recent interview.

Fans can see more of Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, by following them on Instagram.