Darren Criss Marries Longtime Love, Mia Swier, In New Orleans

Things just keep getting better and better for Darren Criss. In January, the actor took home Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Screen Actors Guild awards for his brilliant portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — and that was all on top of the Emmy he won last September for the same role. Now, he’s taking some time to focus on his personal life.

Criss tied the knot with his love of about eight years, Mia Swier, on Saturday, February 16, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The wedding was attended by family and friends, including a couple of his former Glee co-stars — Lea Michele, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet, and Harry Shum Jr. — according to People.

The couple had been engaged for more than a year. Criss first revealed the news that he had popped the question on Instagram on January 19, 2018, but he later said that they waited a bit before publicly making the announcement.

Swier attended New York University’s Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production and has worked as a writer and producer for networks such as Fox and Showtime. The 33-year-old bride is also the co-founder of the film production company Effin Media and is a singer and bass player, who once performed in an all-female Guns N’ Roses cover band called Guns N’ Hoses.

Last year, the newlyweds opened a piano bar along with pal Danny Massare in Hollywood, California, called Tramp Stamp Granny’s.

Criss has shown his love for his now-wife all through awards season, giving her shout-outs during his acceptance speeches.

“My darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life,” the 32-year-old said last September when accepting his Emmy award, according to Woman’s Health.

And, at the Golden Globe Awards on January 6, Criss thanked Swier for her “undying love and patience.”

Earlier in the week, at his friend Todd Snyder’s fashion show, Criss jokingly told Us Weekly that he was preparing for marriage by getting used to saying, “Whatever you want, dear.”

“I’m perfecting my ‘Yes, dears,’ and ‘whatever you want.’ Whatever makes her happy makes me happy. It’s a long time coming, and I’m excited for the next chapter,” he said.

Later this year, Criss will appear on the silver screen in the movie Midway as Commander Eugene Lindsey. The historical drama — which also features Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Nick Jonas, Aaron Eckhart, Dennis Quaid, and Mandy Moore — is slated to be released on November 8.