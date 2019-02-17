Ariana Grande Flashes Black Bra On Instagram

Ariana Grande is showing off her famous figure on social media, and her fans are going wild.

On Saturday night, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sporting a skimpy black ensemble, which showcased her curves.

In the photo, the singer is seen wearing a two-piece outfit, which included a pair of black bottoms that showed off her her long, lean legs. The top was simply a black bra with a see-through sparkling netting over top, and flaunted Grande’s flat tummy and toned abs.

Ariana donned her signature hairstyle as she pulled up her long, dark locks into a high ponytail on top of her head. She also wore a diamond choker around her neck, and a pair of sparkling earrings.

Grande also sported a full face of makeup, which included her usual bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, pink blush, thick lashes and dark liner, which she used to make a cat eye look. She also had highlight to help her skin shimmer in the light, and sported a nude lip color.

The singer also rocked a white feathered cover up, which she pushed down off of her shoulders to show off her skimpy outfit.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande’s former fiance, Pete Davidson, had gotten multiple tattoos inspired by the singer during their time together, and he’s been working on getting them covered up.

Recently, Davidson, who stars on NBC’s sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live, had a tattoo of Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears covered up with a black heart, and then another Ariana-related piece of ink on the back of his neck with the word “cursed.”

Pete reportedly sported the phrase “Mille Tendresse” on the back of his neck, which is a nod to one of Ariana’s favorite movies, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The singer also allegedly had the same tattoo, and Davidson felt it necessary to erase the inked on memory with a cover up job.

Recently, Grande revealed that her hit song, “Thank U, Next” had multiple versions, because she and Davdison were so up and down that she’s didn’t know how to word it.

“In my relationship by the time things were, like, up and down and on and off and so I didn’t know what was gonna happen. And then we got back together and so I had to make a different version of it. And then we broke up again and so we ended up going with that version,” she stated.

Fans can see more of Ariana Grande by following her on Instagram.