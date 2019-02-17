‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victor Threatens Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows that Victor threatens Phyllis after she makes a deal with Christine. Plus, authorities know that somebody attacked Lola, and Rey vows to make whoever did it pay.

Somebody pushed Lola (Sasha Calle), who wore Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) coat, at the Abbotts and she fell into the icy pool. Although Kyle (Michael Mealor) rescued her, Lola remains in critical condition and Nate (Brooks Darnell) isn’t sure why she hasn’t woken up from her ordeal. Arturo (Jason Canela) quickly blames Kyle for hurting his sister, but Kyle wasn’t the one who pushed Lola and caused her to hit her head, become dizzy, and splash into the freezing water.

In fact, some feel that Summer (Hunter King) might have reason to push her so that she could have Kyle for herself. However, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) was drunk and thought Lola was Abby because of the borrowed coat. Mia lost her earring and it is in the snow at the Abbotts, but she may be able to recover it in time to keep the police from finding the evidence. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) assures his wife that he’ll make sure whoever hurt Lola pays, but he has no idea that his wife is the culprit.

Meanwhile, Sharon believes that Rey said “I love you” to manipulate her into spilling the details, but he denies it. Regardless, the damage is done, and the alliance is in the open. The Inquisitr reported that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) makes a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) in exchange for details against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case).

At the trial, Victor (Eric Braeden) firmly threatens Phyllis and lets her know that if Nikki and Victoria go down for murdering J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), he will personally make her pay. That is classic Victor Newman, and there’s little doubt he’ll make good on the threat. An incredibly unhappy Nick (Joshua Morrow) sits next to Phyllis in the courtroom while an equally unhappy Billy (Jason Thompson) glares at her from beside Victor. It looks like Phyllis’s deal may end up making her and Nick implode, and it also seems like any possibility of a reunion with Billy is blown as well especially if Nikki and Victoria end up doing time for killing J.T.

Next week promises a week filled with soapy drama in Genoa City, and there’s no telling how things will end up working out before everything is said and done.