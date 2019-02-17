‘This Is Us’ Creators Won’t Show Miguel’s Backstory Episode

The creators of This Is Us have decided not to follow through with a previously planned episode, which would have served to shed light on the character Miguel played by Jon Huertas, according to a report from TV Line.

During an interview at Comic-Con, Huertas told reporters that his character would be the focus of an upcoming episode in Season 3 or Season 4 but it seems the creators have decided to move in another direction. Co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker said Miguel’s story will still be told but it won’t be done in one episode.

“We’re peeling back the layers of Miguel and his relationship with his family over the next few years, in bits and pieces,” Aptaker said.

“We’ll continue to do that and see how those relationships have evolved over the years.”

This Is Us follows the Pearson family headed by Jack and Rebecca Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, respectively. Jack and Rebecca have three children and the show alternates between the family’s present moments and significant events of their past. On the show, Huertas plays Jack’s best friend, Miguel, who ends up marrying Rebecca after Jack’s untimely death. Unfortunately, fans weren’t happy to realize that Miguel had married his best friend’s wife.

“You can’t push Miguel down people’s throats right now, because Jack and Rebecca, it’s everyone’s dream to be in a relationship like that where both people are so dedicated to each other, no matter what,” Huertas said. “You have to go really slow and really watch your step.”

It seems the show’s creators agree. While the show has revealed bits and pieces of Miguel’s story, viewers have yet to learn how he and Rebecca actually got together after Jack’s passing or how he was able to process the grief attached to losing his best friend.

While fans will have to wait a little longer to understand Miguel’s past, they won’t have to wait too long to meet young Beth Pearson. Susan Kelechi Watson plays the role of Beth, the wife of Randall Pearson played by Sterling K. Brown.

In the most recent episode of the show, Beth informs Randall that she has to go home to see her mother. Next week’s episode is expected to pick up right where the last one left off and it will be focused on Beth’s relationship with her mother, her childhood dreams and aspirations, and peeks of her time in college, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

As of right now, not much is known about Beth’s life before Randall, so it seems fitting that the creators would take this route.

The This Is Us episode “Our Little Island Girl” airs on Tuesday, February 19.