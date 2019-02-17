Jessica Rothe Dishes On Original ‘Happy Death Day’ Ending

'Happy Death Day' originally had a different ending planned, but the test audience hated it.

It has only been a few days since the release of the genre-breaking film Happy Death Day 2U and fans who enjoyed the first installment wasted no time running back into the theaters to watch another round of crazy kill scenes and a twisted plot line guaranteed to keep them on the edges of their seats.

Categorized as a dark comedy, slasher, horror, and mystery film, Happy Death Day 2U pulled in more than $3.7 million at the box office during its first day, Forbes confirms.

The original Happy Death Day film was released back in 2017. It captivated its audience and quickly acquired a cult-like following. Fans connected with the main character – played by Jessica Rothe – and became dedicated to rooting for her survival as the original movie’s plotline progressed.

During a recent interview with Pop Sugar, Rothe revealed the ending for Happy Death Day wasn’t originally what was planned, written, or filmed. According to the actress, it was originally intended for her character to permanently die at the end of the first film.

“I wake up, and everyone’s at the hospital with me, my dad’s there, I’m super happy, and then Gregory’s wife comes in and poisons me because I was sleeping with her husband, and I die.” Roth explained as she dished on the original ending.

According to the actress, they did film the original ending and used it for the original screening. After putting the movie before a test audience, they decided to scrap the ending and rewrite it to have the ending fans of the movie currently know.

Jessica recalled the test audience being extremely upset with the original ending of the film because of the bond they developed with her character.

“They were like, ‘You made us care about this person. You can’t do this. We went on this journey. We love her.'”

After receiving such negative feedback, they had no choice but to revamp the end of the film to have a new conclusion. During the recreation of the ending, writer and director Christopher Landon found inspiration for a second installment of the film and possibly even a third.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Landon revealed that he has imagined the franchise as a trilogy from early on and already has some very-developed plot plans for a third film should it happen.

Fans of the first Happy Death Day film can check out the original ending by visiting the extras section of the DVD.

Happy Death Day 2U is currently playing in theaters.