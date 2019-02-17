‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Betrays Her Co-Conspirators

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that when push comes to shove, Phyllis has no problem at all making a deal and leaving her co-conspirators from the Fab Four to take the fall for J.T.’s murder.

Sharon (Sharon Case) caved and told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) what happened the night J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) died. Of course, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was already in jail, but then authorities arrested Sharon, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), according to Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap.

Gina Tognoni explained the complicated situation to Soap Opera Digest recently. The Phyllis actress revealed that after the arrest, Rey and Christine (Lauralee Bell) keep the Fab Four separate, so Phyllis has no idea what her co-conspirators disclose. While Sharon recants, and Victora denies everything while Nikki sticks to her original confession, Phyllis begs Christine to make a deal with her.

Tognoni said, “Phyllis and Christine share a complicated past, which both helps and hinders the situation. They both know each other very well, so they are very aware of how to push each other’s buttons. Of course, Phyllis would rather not be in a position to ask ‘Cricket’ for anything, but desperate times call for desperate measures.”

Given the fact that Sharon told Rey all the details and broke the pact the alliance had made all those months ago, Phyllis feels justified in questioning the alliance and switching to an every woman for herself tactic when it comes to her defense strategy. Giving details about Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) mother and sister to the cops is not going to do Phyllis’s relationship with Nick any favors, but she prefers her freedom to her man apparently.

“Phyllis knows from experience that the Newmans always stick together and would think nothing of throwing her under the bus. Despite her love for Nick, Phyllis has to look out for herself, and if there was ever a time for the truth to come out, Phyllis believes it’s now.”

Of course, Christine is not so sure she wants to give Phyllis any deals. Perhaps the Genoa City Police Department can gather the firm evidence they need now that they know precisely what to look for in the murder case. Just because Sharon recants doesn’t mean they cannot do their own search for clues.

“Christine holds the key to Phyllis’s freedom. Phyllis makes a bold move by negotiating with Christine. If she accepts Phyllis’s offer, there will be serious consequences for Phyllis, and there is no turning back!”

Depending on how things turn out, this could be an all-out war between Phyllis and the Newmans, and things are bound to get nasty if that happens. There’s a good chance that Nick and Phyllis won’t make it as a couple, either, and Summer (Hunter King) may find herself caught in the middle.