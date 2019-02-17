Olivia Newton-John’s Breast Cancer Battle Update As Lifetime Biopic Debuts

Her biopic will detail her life, but it doesn't even begin to showcase her strength.

Over the course of the last week or two, you may have noticed Grease being played a lot more often, even though it’s one year removed from its 40th anniversary. The reason for that is due to Lifetime’s biopic, Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You, debuting on Saturday night. As the movie told the story of the actress and singer’s life, many are wondering just how Olivia Newton-John is doing in her battle against breast cancer.

As reported by Inquisitr, the biopic on Lifetime will feature actress Delta Goodrem taking on the role of Newton-John, and it’s fitting as the two actresses are close friends. The stars are also connected in that they have both fought horrific diseases, as Goodrem has had to deal with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, while Newton-John’s cancer has hit her on three occasions.

Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and her battle against the disease is featured in the Lifetime biopic, but that was just the beginning. In 2013, it returned, even though Newton-John felt it best to keep that news to herself and not make it public knowledge.

In 2017, her breast cancer had metastasized to her back and it led to the postponement of a number of shows and a bunch of rumors. Olivia Newton-John is now 70-years-old and had to debunk the speculation that she had actually died, but how is she doing now?

Reports such as this one have been making the rounds for months now, stating that Olivia Newton-John has just “weeks to live.” As reported by People earlier this year, Newton-John stated that the rumors and claims were “greatly exaggerated,” and that she has actually been doing just fine.

With breast cancer, though, a lot can change in a short period of time and Newton-John’s battle has stepped back into the spotlight with the biopic’s release on Lifetime. Entertainment Tonight took that question and decided to dive into how the actress is doing right now.

ET recently spoke with her Grease co-star, John Travolta, who said he feels as if his friend is doing well.

“Actually, from what I hear and talking to her, she’s fine. Sometimes, it becomes a mystery or something, but she’s fine.”

Didi Conn, another of Olivia Newton-John’s Grease co-stars, spoke with Hello Magazine recently and gave an update on her friend. Once the reports hit the news waves that Olivia Newton-John was weeks away from death, Conn called her up to see how she was doing.

To Conn’s pleasant surprise, the reports were just speculation, but she’s proud of how her friend is handling her cancer battle.

“I spoke to her right away! I was on the Lorraine show when that came out and I had just heard from her the day before I knew there was nothing, god forbid, I did have a shock but I’d just heard from her so I called her right away. She’s doing well, she’s doing great. She’s got the best husband. “She walks the walk. She’s a spiritual person and she’s in a good place and all of the signs are positive.”

Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You is going to show a lot of fans so much more about the singer’s life and a lot may be things they never knew. So many know of her time on screen and on stage, but they may not realize all that goes on in her battle against breast cancer. Even though there have been a lot of rumors spread around about her, Olivia Newton-John is doing well and is continuing forward with a positive attitude and mind.