NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Reveals His Major Plan In The Summer Of 2020

The February NBA trade deadline has passed with Anthony Davis still remaining as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. However, as everyone knows, the Pelicans only decided to wait until the summer of 2019 to deal the face of the franchise so the Boston Celtics, who are believed to be the team that can offer the best trade package, could join the bidding. When the 2018-19 NBA season is over, Davis is once again expected to become the center of various rumors and speculations.

In a recent interview with reporters, Anthony Davis addressed the rumors surrounding him, including the NBA teams where he will only consider signing a long-term contract. Unlike the previous reports, Davis made it clear that he never said that the Celtics aren’t included on the list of his preferred landing spot. As a matter of fact, Davis said that “all 29 teams” are on his list.

As of now, Anthony Davis said that all he cares about his winning, whether it is with a small market or a big market team. However, whenever the Pelicans trade him in the 2019 NBA offseason, Davis revealed his plan to exercise his player option to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020.

“Obviously teams are going to have their offers,” Davis said, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “There’s a time in free agency where I’ll get a chance to go out there and see. It’s about the best situation for me, the best fit for me. When that time comes, I’ll have to re-evaluate my situation and see what market best fits me and go from there. I’ll be a free agent in 2020, and I’m going to test free agency, but no matter what, I’m just going to play basketball. That’s all I’m going to do.”

Anthony Davis’ recent statements are undeniably something that interested NBA teams should be worried about when they re-engage in a trade negotiation with the Pelicans next summer. Davis undeniably has the power to tremendously improve a team’s performance on both ends of the floor, but they could be risking throwing away their precious trade assets for a possible one-year rental.

Anthony Davis may have expressed his desire to play for the Celtics and other NBA teams, but only he and agent Rich Paul know about their real plan in the summer of 2020. Even without assurance that they can keep Davis long-term, several NBA teams are still expected to take a gamble like what the Oklahoma City Thunder did when they traded for Paul George.