Khloe Kardashian Spends Family Day With True, Sans Tristan Thompson, Amid Split Rumors

Khloe Kardashian spent her weekend with her adorable daughter, True. On Saturday the two girls were spotted having some fun during a family day at a farmer’s market.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was all smiles as she was photographed wearing a pair of black leggings, a matching hooded sweatshirt, and a black coat over top. She also donned a black leather Chanel waist purse, and a pair of white sneakers.

Meanwhile, little True wore a white sweater with a pink coat over top, and an adorable unicorn beanie on her head to keep her warm in the chilly winter weather. Khloe also had a blanket wrapped around her to keep her cozy.

Kardashian also took to her Instagram story to share some of the scenes from the farmer’s market, such as the gorgeous fresh produce like potatoes, oranges, carrots, Brussel sprouts, apples, and more.

She also posted a sweet clip of her pushing little True on a swing as the 10-month-old smiled and laughed, obviously having fun with her mother.

However, Tristan Thompson was noticeably absent from Khloe Kardashian’s family day with their daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan allegedly split. The couple have reportedly been on the rocks for a year after Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

Khloe gave birth to True just hours after the cheating scandal broke online, but stayed with Tristan and tried to work things out. However, this fall, when Thompson headed back to Cleveland for the new NBA season, Kardashian didn’t go with him. She’s been in L.A. with their daughter ever since.

After the pair didn’t spend Valentine’s Day together, it was reported that they had called it quits.

“They are done — for good. Khloe began to see what everyone else had been seeing for months: that he doesn’t deserve her. Khloe suspected he had cheated on her during the holidays, and that was when she decided to remain in Los Angeles with True. Her only priority is True,” an insider recently told Radar Online.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her baby girl, True Thompson, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.