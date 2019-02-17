A Cruise Using The Golden Girls As Its Inspirational Theme Will Be Sailing Over The High Seas Next Year

A Golden Girls-themed cruise is set to depart from Miami in February 2020, so get your tickets today.

If you’re looking to throw a decadent party next year and you’re not sure how to get started, take heart, because a very special Golden Girls-themed cruise is preparing to sail the high seas next year.

According to LGBTQ Nation, for just $1,000 per person, fans of the immensely popular sitcom can rent a cabin for a cruise that will be departing Miami, Florida on February 24, 2020 and taking voyagers to Key West and Cozumel, Mexico, before finally returning to Miami again on February 29, 2020.

This means that ardent fans of the Golden Girls will have five whole days to finally fulfill their dreams of being Blanche, Dorothy, Rose or even Sophia while they sail boldly over the sea to new lands.

While the sitcom itself proved enormously successful throughout the mid-’80s and well into the early ’90s and became legendary within gay culture, the inevitable conclusion of the show spawned everything from drag queen shows to eight-inch Golden Girls action figures, which were released at Comic-Con on July 19, 2018, as the NME reported.

Even board games have taken their cues from the show, with Clue creating its own unique homage to the girls with its specially themed Golden Girls game, which was released by Hasbro in 2017.

With much critical acclaim during its run, the Golden Girls twice won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and was also awarded Three Golden Globes for Best Television Series.

With such great fanfare still swirling around the show even today, party promoters Flip Phone Events, who are based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, decided to get in on the action themselves, with co-owner Chad Kampe describing the wild popularity of the Golden Girls bar crawls that the company has previously hosted.

“The show was and is still groundbreaking. They tackled issues like HIV/AIDS, sexuality and aging with such grace and humor. We all have had that conversation with friends about which Golden Girls character they are within their friend group.”

Describing why he believes the Golden Girls-themed cruise will also be a huge hit, as Kampe further explained, “The show still resonates to this day. Sophia’s one-liners always land, and it feels fresh and different. I also think gay men can relate to the fact that it’s a group of four women who are living their final act of life together, as many gay men imagine this could be their future.”

If you’re interested in purchasing a spot on the new Golden Girls cruise next year, some of the events which will be taking place on the ship will include a fancy costume contest along with a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party,” and “The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party,” so get your tickets today!