Bella Hadid Spreads Her Legs & Flashes Cleavage In Risque Instagram Photo

Bella Hadid has been in a wild party mood for the entire day. The gorgeous model is celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday with all the pomp and (lack of) ceremony befitting a vibrant, young couple in their 20s.

As a result, the Palestinian-American beauty has been dropping sizzling snaps on social media all day long to let everyone know how the party was progressing.

In her latest photo share, the 22-year-old stunner turned the heat up on Instagram after posting a couple of racy photos in which she unapologetically flaunted her assets. Just like the rest of the photos shared today to Instagram, the two snaps were meant as a tribute to the birthday boy, Canadian singer The Weeknd, who turned 29-years-old today.

In the photos, Bella showed off her spectacular figure in a saucy black latex outfit, which featured a tiny crop bustier and skintight pants. Needless to say, the sexy ensemble fit her like a glove, clinging to her every curve.

The stunning model sent pulses racing as she dropped to the floor in a risque pose, spreading her legs and leaning backward to put her buxom curves on full display.

In one of the snaps, Bella was photographed from the front, with her long raven locks draping down one of her shoulders. The photo gave an ample view of her cleavage and – as expected – left many of her Instagram fans hot under the collar.

In the photo, Bella bared her midriff to flaunt her incredibly toned stomach. The barely-there latex top left little to the imagination, showcasing her décolletage – and plenty of tanned skin – in a very flattering display.

Things got even more heated in the second snapshot. There, the curvaceous bombshell was photographed in a fairly similar, very revealing pose, but from a different angle. The photo showed Bella with her legs spread on the floor as she arched her back and leaned her shoulders against a chair. In the alluring snapshot, the model posed with one hand sliding across her busty curves and the other one gliding down her tiny waist.

The sultry photos followed a number of provocative snapshots in which Bella strutted her stuff in celebration of The Weeknd’s birthday. In one particular photo, which she has since taken down, the model flashed her cleavage and showed off her thigh gap while posing together with the man of the hour, the Inquisitr reported earlier today.

In another photo, which garnered more than 1.6 million likes from her massive Instagram following, Bella put her booty on display as she bent down to flaunt her thighs in a skimpy skirt.

In a third photo of the happy couple, Bella showed off her endless pins, rocking the same army-green miniskirt and camouflage sports bra.

Bella kicked off the celebration for The Weeknd’s weekend birthday as early as Friday. Yesterday, the model took to her Instagram page to share a sweltering video of herself, which gave fans a more detailed look of her racy black latex outfit.

In the video, which she shot for the latest episode of The Weeknd’s radio show, Memento Mori, which aired on Saturday on Beats1 radio, Bella showed off her endless curves in an array of very seductive poses. The model put on a sizzling show, rolling around on the floor in the sexy latex number, lathering herself with foam, and getting drenched in water.