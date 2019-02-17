Paris Hilton Steals The Show In Miniskirt During The Weeknd’s Birthday Party

Paris Hilton stepped out in New York City this weekend to celebrate the birthday of singer, The Weeknd, with a fun camo-themed party.

According to the Daily Mail, Paris Hilton stole the show as she arrived at the party rocking a leather crop-top with silver metal embellishments, which flaunted the heiress’ flat tummy and toned abs.

Paris added a metal necklace to match and topped the look off with a cropped leather jacket. For her camo element, Hilton wrote a tiny camouflage miniskirt, which put her long, lean legs on full display.

The reality star completed her party look with a hunter-green baseball cap, oversized sunglasses, and black leather ankle boots. She also added a camo waist purse. She also arrived at the scene of the party with a large camo jacket draped over her shoulders. The word “Queen” was written across the back.

Paris had her long, blonde hair styled in thick ringlet curls that fell over her shoulders and down her back for the outing. She also sported fingerless black leather gloves in the chilly NYC air.

Hilton was just one of the celebrities in attendance for The Weeknd’s birthday bash, which was hosted by the singer’s supermodel girlfriend, Bella Hadid.

Paris Hilton braved the snow in a sleeveless summer dress https://t.co/2TYEwiRNRc pic.twitter.com/9pusn4S1xu — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2019

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paris Hilton celebrated her own birthday bash with a party in Manhattan this week. The former Simple Life star was reportedly celebrating her upcoming 38th birthday when she stunned fans by dancing on a table and the smashing her lavish birthday cake with her feet while getting wild with her dancing.

The party was reportedly set to be not only a birthday celebration but also an anti-Valentine’s Day party, which took place at LAVO Italian Restaurant and Nightclub in NYC.

Paris may have decided to be against Valentine’s Day this year after recently splitting with her fiance, Chris Zylka, late last year after nearly two years together.

“I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision, but I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work,” Hilton told Us Weekly Magazine in the weeks following her break up with Zylka.

The couple was engaged for several months before calling off their romance, and Paris was said to have kept the $2 million engagement ring that he gifted her following the split.

Fans can see more of Paris Hilton by following her on Instagram.