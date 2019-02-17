Josiah Duggar Says Wife Lauren Is ‘Perfect’, Gets Wise Advice From Family

Josiah Duggar makes no bones on how he feels about his wife Lauren.

Josiah Duggar married his wife Lauren last June, but it hasn’t always been a bed of roses since then. They just recently shared about the miscarriage that they suffered late last year in a heartbreaking video clip. As sad as that was, and still is for them, they are moving forward and enjoying their new life together. The new season of Counting On is underway on Monday nights and fans will be seeing just a hint of their first few weeks together as husband and wife.

TLC shared a short webisode on Valentine’s Day on Facebook featuring Josiah and Lauren talking about getting used to married life. At the end of the video, the 22-year-old Duggar son confessed to the world that he thinks his wife is perfect. The TLC crew asked a few of the family members if they have any tips for Josiah to help with the adjustment of living with Lauren.

The always humerus Jeremy Vuolo said that putting the toilet seat down and cleaning up after yourself are the biggest things to remember. Kendra Duggar chimed in that there is a certain way to put on the toilet paper roll to make it work right, so Josiah might take heed to remember that advice. At the end of the video, Josiah had nothing at all bad to say about Lauren. He said that he learned one thing about her since they married.

“I mean, she’s perfect. I just learned that she’s perfect. That’s what I learned.”

The reality TV couple also chatted about the house that they are currently living in. They were originally going to be moving into what is called The Baylor House. Jim Bob Duggar bought the fixer upper a few years ago and has been working on it for some time now. According to Lauren, there was still way too much work to do on the house when they needed a place to live.

A fan on Instagram had asked Lauren recently why they were not living in the bigger house. She replied that they had opted to rent this smaller house because the other one was way too big for them. Josiah and Lauren seem to be quite content with the house they have right now. She has been posting photos of the decorating that she’s been doing in their home and Duggar fans are impressed.

You will be able to catch more from Lauren and Josiah Duggar coming up Monday in another new episode of TLC’s Counting On.