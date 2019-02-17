Apple Launches ‘NBA Collection’ Beats Headphones

Over the years, Apple has collaborated with a number of major celebrities, from DJ Khaled to Serena Williams, to create custom Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. Now, the company has taken a step further. In 2018, Apple inked a partnership deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and have since announced the release of “NBA Collection” Studio3 headphones, according to a report from Apple Insider.

The Studio3 headphones are now available in six new colorways to represent six NBA teams. The new colorways are Celtics Black for the Boston Celtics, Warriors Royal for the Golden State Warriors, Rockets Red for the Houston Rockets, Lakers Purple for the Los Angeles Lakers, 76ers Blue for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Raptors White for the Toronto Raptors. Each Studio3 headphone also comes with a pattern of the represented team’s logo.

“Get closer to your music and show love for the team you rep with the Beats NBA Collection. These Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, worn by some of your favorite players, feature your team’s authentic colors and iconic logos. The final result is a collection designed just for the fans, honoring the spirit and emotion that makes up each of the six available team options,” Apple’s website stated.

While the overall appearance of the headphone has been refreshed, the specs remain the same. The Studio3 is the company’s most popular over-ear Bluetooth headphone and boasts a battery life of over 22 hours. This model features Apple’s W1 chip for quick and easy pairing between compatible devices, adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), and a convenient quick charge option.

The NBA Collection is currently priced at $350 and can be purchased from Apple, Fanatics, and NBA via their respective online stores.

For fans of the remaining teams in the NBA, the regular Studio3 headphones are still available for purchase from Apple for $280

Apple’s headphone department is the official headphone and wireless speaker partner of the NBA, as well as the WNBA, NBA G League, and USA Basketball.

The company might also be looking to extend its headphone line by launching another pair of over-ear headphones, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Apple’s over-ear headphones were first predicted by tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and later corroborated by a report from Bloomberg. After the huge success of the company’s previously released AirPods, its first attempt at completely wireless earbuds, it’s not hard to see why Apple would be considering expanding its line with larger headphones. But if the over-ear headphones are actually being produced by the company, it could affect the sales of the current Beats lineup.

Apple has not officially addressed the rumors of new headphones but it’s likely there will be more leaks and third-party updates in the coming months.