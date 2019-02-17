Chris Pratt & Fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger Add A Baby Lamb To The Family

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger may plan on having their own kids on the future, but for now, the couple is expanding their family with adorable farm animals. Pratt revealed this week that the newest addition to his farm in Washington, a baby lamb, arrived on Valentine’s Day. Following his announcement, the actor shared a sweet photo of his fiancee hugging the lamb closely, according to E! News.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star first shared an image on Thursday of the lamb huddled underneath its mother in a barn. In the caption, he revealed that he might name the animal Cupid in honor of the holiday.

Schwarzenegger seems to have already fallen in love with Cupid, as Pratt shared a photo of the author snuggling up to the fluffy lamb with a big smile on her face.

“@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb,” Pratt said. “Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon. #farmlife.”

Pratt began farming lambs and fishing near his home in Washington in 2017. He now also raises chickens, pigs, and a Texas longhorn cow. The actor often shares images and videos of his farm animals on social media, People reported.

The actor often deals with criticism from vegetarian and vegan followers who are against his farm-to-table work, but he assures fans that his animals are very loved and happy. In another Instagram post last year, the actor shared different cuts of meat and detailed how he raises and humanely slaughters the lambs.

Pratt also revealed once that his son with ex-wife Anna Faris, 6-year-old Jack, enjoys feeding the animals.

In April 2018, Pratt shared a sweet video of Jack sitting in the grass as a few sheep ate food around him. In the caption, he shared Proverbs 22:6.

“I look at these sheep and I see myself. I see us. I see animals with spirits mirroring their master. They are calm because they’ve put their trust in a loving shepherd,” he wrote.

In the future, Pratt would love to spend even more time on the farm. He told Entertainment Tonight that he’d enjoy taking a break from the busy life of acting to enjoy nature and his family (which he hopes to grow with more kids).

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets,” Pratt said.