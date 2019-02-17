Miranda Lambert Marries Brendan Mcloughlin In Secret Wedding

Miranda Lambert is a married woman. The country music superstar dropped a huge bomb on fans this weekend when she revealed that she and her boyfriend, Brendan Mcloughlin, had tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

According to People Magazine, Miranda Lambert and Brendan Mcloughlin married a while back, but decided not to share the information until now.

Lambert took to her Instagram account to reveal that she had walked down the aisle with Mcloughlin, and even shared two sweet photos from the wedding.

However, some of Miranda’s fans were shocked by the news of the secret wedding, especially since the pair haven’t been dating all that long. As many fans know, Lambert was previously married to singer Blake Shelton.

The pair announced their split back in 2015 after four years of marriage. Lambert then moved on to singer Anderson East, whom she spent two years with, and then began dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, which caused a ton of controversy, as Felker was married at the time and had allegedly blindsided his wife, Staci, with a divorce filing to be with Miranda.

Miranda and Evan called off their relationship in August, meaning that the Lambert and Mcloughlin had been dating for less than six months before getting married.

Following her split with Felker, Lambert opened up to the Tennessean about being single.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Miranda said at the time.

In the Instagram photos, Miranda Lambert reveals that Brendan Mcloughlin is the “love of her life” and that her heart is “full,” as she thanked her new husband for simply loving her.

The stunning marriage news comes just days after Lambert made headlines for some less-than-nice behavior at a Nashville restaurant last weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lambert was allegedly having dinner at Stoney River Steakhouse on Sunday when a man that Miranda was dining with engaged in a heated argument with another patron of the restaurant.

TMZ reports that things got so intense during the fight, that Miranda had to be held back after the man approached her table and began screaming. Lambert even allegedly got so angry that she took a bowl of salad and dumped it on the man’s wife.

Police were called to the scene, but the country music singer and her party were reportedly long gone by the time the authorities got there. It is unclear if the man who engaged in the fight with Miranda was her new husband, Brendan.

