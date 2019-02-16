Tristan Thompson Ditched Khloe Kardashian On Valentine’s Day, Per ‘Life & Style’

Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been on the rocks for nearly a year. The NBA star, who was caught cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend back last year, allegedly seems to be displaying some shady activity yet again.

According to Life & Style, Tristan Thompson ditched Khloe Kardashian on Valentine’s Day and instead went to dinner with some friends, where he then reportedly flirted with women at a bar while his baby mama spent the night at home with their daughter.

One insider told the outlet that Thompson was seen “being flirty” and “hitting up girls” at the Pineapple Hill Saloon in Sherman Oaks, California on Thursday. The source went on to reveal that Tristan took photos with the girls at the bar and had dinner with two other guys.

It seems that Tristan’s Valentine’s Day behavior may have been the last straw for Khloe. Just hours later on Friday, Radar Online reported that the couple had officially called it quits and that the couple was “done for good.”

The source went on to claim that Kardashian had suspected Thompson of cheating on her over the holidays, which is why she stayed in L.A. with baby True instead of visiting her baby daddy in Cleveland, where he lives during the NBA season.

“They are done — for good. Khloe began to see what everyone else had been seeing for months: that he doesn’t deserve her. Khloe suspected he had cheated on her during the holidays, and that was when she decided to remain in Los Angeles with True. Her only priority is True,” the insider dished.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian last year when photos and videos of him kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe, who was nine months pregnant at the time, gave birth to baby True just hours after the cheating scandal erupted, but decided to give Tristan a second chance.

The reality star remained in Cleveland for the duration of the NBA season, and then the two moved back to her L.A. mansion together. In September, Thompson was forced to head back to Ohio for training camp, but Kardashian chose to remain in California with her friends and family.

Khloe headed to Cleveland a few times since then, spending Halloween and Thanksgiving in the Buckeye State. However, since that time the pair were only seen out together one time, in early January, when they went to dinner following the Cleveland Cavaliers big win over the L.A. Lakers.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out about the break-up rumors thus far.