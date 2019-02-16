An Amazon Executive Has Extended An Invitation To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Visit Company Facilities

After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained about the demeaning treatment of Amazon employees, an executive has invited the politician to tour the comany's facilities to see that employees are really happy.

Dave Clark, an executive with Amazon and its senior vice president of worldwide operations, has given an open invitation to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tour the company’s facilities after Rep. Ocasio-Cortez publicly lambasted Amazon and complained on Twitter about the deplorable conditions employees who work there face on a daily basis.

As the Hill reported, Clark took to Twitter himself to invite Ocasio-Cortez to visit Amazon so that she could see for herself that her many criticisms of the firm are unfounded and contrary to what working life at Amazon is really like, noting that employees are actually happy and given a minimum starting wage of at least $15 an hour.

“These claims simply aren’t true. We are proud of our jobs with excellent pay ($15 min), benefits from day 1, & lots of other benefits like our Career Choice pre-paid educational programs. Why don’t you come take a tour & see for yourself. We’d love to have you!”

Going by a report written by Newsweek in 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has stated that employees of the tech company are frequently forced to “urinate in bottles & work while on food stamps to meet ‘targets.'”

With half of Amazon’s second headquarters planned for New York City, on Thursday, the company pulled out of their plan, which Ocasio-Cortez celebrated, jubilantly declaring on Twitter that the politicians and residents of New York had single-handedly “defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world,” referring of course to Jeff Bezos.

According to a new report from the Hill, it is not known whether Ocasio-Cortez will take Amazon executive Dave Clark up on his offer to tour the company facilities. However, it is unlikely, especially given the fact that Ocasio-Cortez has just suggested that New Yorkers need “dignified jobs,” and that employees living in New York City should not be forced to “settle for scraps in the greatest city in the world.”

While some local and national activists have been outspoken in their condemnation of Amazon’s plan to build part of their second headquarters in the city due to the fear that locals wouldn’t be given new jobs there, Amazon have pointed to polls which show that a full 70 percent of New Yorkers welcomed Amazon’s proposal, despite the rhetoric from these activists.

And while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t feel that Amazon would be a welcome presence in New York City, fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney believes that Ocasio-Cortez and others have been wrong in their estimations of the tech firm, and that the city is going to be missing out on a lot of new opportunities now that Amazon has pulled out of their plan.

“It used to be that we would protest wars, now we’re protesting jobs. People are complaining about jobs coming. If this had gone through, it would have made overnight New York City the high-tech capital of the East Coast.”

The plan for Amazon to build part of their second headquarters in New York was announced last November, but scrapped after conflicts with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other activists.