Megan Fox’s Doppelganger Claudia Alende Stuns In A Dangerously Short Skirt In New Instagram Post

Megan Fox’s lookalike Claudia Alende has become immensely popular on Instagram ever since she was discovered and now with a whopping 9.8 million fan base on the photo-sharing platform, the model makes sure to keep her fans thoroughly engaged.

Taking to her account on Saturday morning, the model posted a picture of herself wherein she was featured wearing a dangerously-short blue skirt which she teamed with a printed blue top and a snake-print jacket. The Brazilian babe opted for knee-high boots and exposed her thighs while sitting on the driver’s seat of a car. The model wore her dark hair poker straight and opted for a nude shade of lip stick to pull off a very sexy look.

As of the writing of this piece, the post in question racked up more than 148,000 likes and close to 19,00 comments wherein fans and followers praised her for her exquisite beauty. Apart from the countless hearts and kiss emojis and complimentary words and phrases like “extremely gorgeous,” “pride of Brazil,” “I can’t get enough of your beauty,” and “absolutely flawless,” many fans also wrote elaborate comments to praise the 25-year-old hottie.

One fan also pointed out that Claudia has the most beautiful eyes and lips in the world and added that she shouldn’t be likened to Megan Fox because Claudia is far prettier than the former Transformers star.

Prior to posting the said snap, Claudia shared two up-close snaps wherein she was featured wearing a skin-baring red top which she complimented with red makeup.

The post amassed more than 153,000 likes and above one thousand comments shortly after going live, and per the geotag, the picture was captured in Las Vegas, Nevada. Regarding the picture, fans opined that the Paraná native represented a spitting image of Megan Fox in the picture and she totally killed the look.

Although it was predominantly her resemblance with Megan Fox because of which Claudia rose to fame on social media, she became popular in her home country after participating in the famous Miss Bum Bum competition 2014 – a Brazilian pageant that aims to look for the best derriere in the country.

According to an article by Daily Star, although Claudia quickly became a favorite on the show, she narrowly missed out on winning the title. However, it wasn’t very disappointing for the stunner, because following her popularity on TV and social media, she was subsequently named on Forbes’ Top 15 Instagram Influencers list.

In an interview with Cryptic Rock, Claudia revealed that apart from being a model, she is also a singer and speaking about her experience as a model and an entrepreneur, she said that the journey has been very rewarding.