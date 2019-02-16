Lady Gaga Goes Topless In Skimpy Thong, Snuggles Up To Tattoo Artist In Racy New Photo

Lady Gaga has never been shy about showing off her body in the past, and she’s proving that yet again with her most recent photo.

According to the Daily Mail, Lady Gaga showed off some major skin and some major ink her latest sexy photograph, which was posted on her Instagram story this week.

In the sexy snapshot, Gaga is seen wearing nothing but a skimpy thong, which showed off her curvy backside as she sat on the ground completely topless next to her tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, who also went sans shirt.

The singer let fans see more of her tattoos than ever before with the photograph, revealing about a dozen tattoos in the photo, including a brand new bar of music piece which she inked to commemorate her role as Ally in A Star Is Born, which she has earned her multiple awards already, including an Oscar nomination.

In addition to going topless and sporting a tiny thong in the photo, Gaga also wears large gold hoop earrings, a bandanna tied around her platinum blonde hair, and cat-eye sunglasses. She rocks a dark lip color in the black-and-white photograph, while Winter wears a pair of dark jeans, white sneakers, and also dons some sunglasses for the shot.

Meanwhile, Gaga snuggled up to Winter just as she is dealing with rumors about her love life.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lady Gaga and her fiance, Christian Carino, are reportedly dodging break up rumors. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Carino didn’t attend the Grammy Awards with his fiance, who performed “Shallow” on stage, and rocked the house sans her engagement ring.

The singer also didn’t thank her man in her acceptance speech, where she was given an award for the song, which she penned for A Star Is Born.

Sources now tell E! News that Gaga and Carino split last week and that Christian has been “desperately trying to get back together” with the singer.

However, two other sources suggest that Gaga is still very much in a relationship with Christian and that she simply chose not to wear her ring on stage during the performance.

“She just wasn’t wearing her ring due to performing. They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga’s busy season, but still plan to get married this year,” one source stated.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga’s life and watch her through the journey that is awards season by following her on Instagram.