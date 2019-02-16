Malia Obama Shows Off Bikini Body In Miami

Malia Obama is one hot bikini mama. The former First Daughter was photographed by paparazzi as she hit the beach in Miami with her friends this week, and showed of her bikini body in the process.

According to The Blast, Malia Obama was snapped on a Miami vacation with her pals as she took a break from her studies, and the cold weather, at Harvard University this weekend.

Malia was seen donning a skimpy white string bikini as she hit the beach with her friends. Obama showed off her long, lean legs, flat tummy and toned abs as she rocked the bathing suit. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail for the beach day, and wore a simple gold ring on her right hand as well as a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Malia opted for a no makeup look as she soaked up some sun in Florida on Saturday. She was also photographed holding two beverages as she sipped from straws while having fun with her friends.

Obama was seen smiling with her friends, posing for photos on the beach, and generally having a good time, as in the past she’s looked less than enthusiastic about all of the attention brought to her by security and secret service agents.

The Daily Mail reveals that later in the day Malia Obama covered up a bit by slipping on a pair of light colored denim shorts over her bikini bottoms. In addition, the trip to Miami was all about the girls as her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson wasn’t anywhere to be found during her most recent getaway.

Malia and Rory reportedly met at Harvard, and have been dating for over a year, and were seen together back in August snuggling up in a London Underground station.

Malia is currently in her second year at Harvard, and her younger sister, Sasha, will also be off to college very soon. However, the younger Obama won’t be taking a page out of her sister’s book by attending an Ivy League school. Instead she’s reportedly set to enroll at the University of Michigan later this year.

Since her father, Barack Obama, and mother, Michelle Obama, left the White House, Malia has reportedly been enjoying her young adult years out of the spotlight. She’s traveled the world to places such as Bolivia and Peru, and has even interned at The Weinstein Company film studios in New York City.