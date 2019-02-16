Model Viki Odintcova Goes Braless Under Sheer Black Top In New Instagram Post

Russian model Viki Odintcova, who is well-known among her 4.8 million Instagram followers for her sexy snaps, recently set pulses racing by going braless under a sheer black top.

In the up-close image, the model provided a generous view of her perky breasts through her transparent top which left her fans drooling over her sexiness. The model applied a soft-pink lip color to accentuate her plump lips, wore some bronze blusher to highlight her cheekbones and opted for some soft-brown eyeshadow to keep it simple and sophisticated.

She wore her beautiful brown tresses down and titled her head to one side to strike a pose for the camera. Per the caption, the picture was captured in the Russian capital of Moscow and the model posted the picture to wish her fans a happy Valentine’s Day. Like the rest of her pics that become an instant hit among her fans, the one in question was no exception, as it quickly racked up close to 170,000 likes and 15,00-plus comments as of the writing of this piece.

Commenting on her hot looks, one fans wrote that Viki’s beauty is accelerating his heartbeat while another one opined that she has the most beautiful breasts in the world. Another fan said that she should be among the likes of world-renowned supermodels because she is absolutely stunning.

A quick scroll through her Instagram posts show that Viki often shares very bold and provocative pictures which always receive a lot of admiration and appreciation from her fans. Last months, she left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers by posing completely topless while leaning over the hood of a red car. In the pic, Viki turned her face away from the camera and toward another photographer who could be seen standing at a distance and capturing her photo.

Owing to its hotness, the snap in question amassed more than 224,000 likes and close to 16,00 comments and as they were posted in different languages, it shows that she has fans spread across the globe.

Apart from her sultry social media snaps as well as her appearance in Maxim magazine a few years ago, Viki made headlines in 2017 after pulling a dangerous stunt while shooting in Dubai. According to an article by the Stuff, Viki reached the death-defying heights of popularity after dangling off a 300-metre skyscraper in the city, holding on to an unidentified man.

The video went viral across social media sites and the clip on Instagram alone racked up 1.5 million views. Although police intervened and forced her to sign an agreement to never pull such a stunt again, it definitely gained her immense popularity. Reportedly speaking to News.com.au, the model said the following.