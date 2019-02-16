‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Kate Bock Flaunts Full, Round Derriere In Beach Bikini During Vivid Sunset

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock is perhaps one of the most iconic names in the contemporary fashion industry, known for her world-famous curves, as well as for her high profile modeling portfolio. The blonde bombshell recently took to popular social media platform Instagram to share a sunset snapshot with her most ardent admirers, one of which also put her derriere on full display.

In this particular image, Kate can be seen standing barefoot on the beach as the sun dips below the horizon, imbuing the sky with so many beautiful shades of color in the process — and washing out the foreground to some degree. The model can be seen with her back to the camera, wearing a cropped T-shirt and a pair of bikini bottoms, which leave very little to the imagination. The high cut of the bikini bottoms serve to emphasize Kate’s extremely slender waist, as well as her pert, round backside. The cropped top reveals her toned back, tanned complexion, and iconic hourglass figure.

With her signature tawny tresses being styled in loose beach waves, ones which fall to rest at the middle of her back, Kate seems to embody the beach-babe aesthetic in this particular composition. Placid waves crest about the shoreline, with tide pools and small expanses of craggy rocks dotting the idyllic milieu.

Looking over one shoulder in a sultry and studied pose, Kate’s facial features are just visible enough to impart a sense of longing, and of peace.

In the caption of the photo, Kate Bock made it clear that she, too, appreciated the raw and unadulterated beauty of her surroundings. It seems that her fans and followers felt similarly, as they lavished her post with over 8,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in very short order.

One amorous fan wrote, “i love so much baby,” followed by kiss emojis, a heart emoji, and a rose emoji.

“Proof of how beautiful our world is… in soooo many ways! Thank you for the very nice post Kate!!” a second Instagram follower quipped.

Kate Bock recently made headlines for the big news that she would be appearing in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, per Sports Illustrated. This makes for the seventh straight year that the blonde bombshell has been awarded this high honor, having been a mainstay of the series for the better part of the previous decade.

Joining the likes of Camille Kostek, Kate Upton, and Ashley Graham, Kate Bock continues to make an impression in the world of high fashion — and in the hearts of her devotees.